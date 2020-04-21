U of O Heart Institute among local health-care centres reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

News

The U of O Heart Institute, seen in 2014. Photo: Hannah Martin/The Fulcrum

Outbreaks active at 18 other Ottawa hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is among the 19 hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes across the city that are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

An outbreak was reported this past Friday in unit H5 of the heart institute situated at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus. As of Monday, two patients at the U of O Heart Institute had tested positive for the virus and one patient had died, according to OPH. No staff members had tested positive for the virus.

There are 18 other health-care institutions in the city reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, according to OPH:

Barrhaven Manor (facility-wide outbreak)

Carlingview Manor (facility-wide outbreak)

Cité Parkway Retirement Residence (facility-wide outbreak)

Elisabeth Bruyère Residence at Bruyère (facility-wide outbreak)

Garden Terrace (facility-wide outbreak)

Garry J. Armstrong (facility-wide outbreak)

Laurier Manor (facility-wide outbreak)

Madonna Care Community (facility-wide outbreak)

Maison Accueil-Sagesse (facility-wide outbreak)

Manoir Marochel (facility-wide outbreak)

Maplewood Retirement Community (facility-wide outbreak)

Montfort Long-Term Care Centre (facility-wide outbreak)

Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre (outbreak in Ottawa building)

Promenade Retirement Residence (facility-wide outbreak)

Starwood (facility-wide outbreak)

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus (outbreak in 5 West/BMT)

Villa Marconi Long-Term Care Centre (facility-wide)

Waterford Retirement Community (facility-wide)

As of Tuesday, there were 899 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 25 deaths.

Across the province, there have been 622 deaths from COVID-19 and at least 11,753 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday, with 5,806 cases labelled as resolved.

There have been at least 37,374 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,728 deaths across Canada.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.5 million people and killed over 175,000 since emerging in China in December 2019. There have been over 678,000 recoveries from the virus.

Read More: