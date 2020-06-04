U of O issues emergency potable water advisory

News

Vanier Hall is one of a number of buildings on the U of O main campus hit by the potable water advisory. Photo: Charley Dutil/Fuclrum

High levels of bacteria found in drinking water around main campus

The University of Ottawa has advised all students and faculty members to restrain from drinking water on campus after it found “elevated levels of bacteria in potable water” at a number of locations on the main U of O campus.

The U of O discovered the high levels of bacteria in potable water during tests to reopen safely buildings on its main campus after months of them being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you may know, the University is in the process of preparing buildings for a phased-in reopening, which will start in the coming weeks,” said the U of O in a press release on its website. “As part of these preparations and in an abundance of caution, we have conducted water quality testing since most of our buildings have been closed for many weeks now.”

The university is advising all students and faculty members to sterilize cooking water by boiling it for 20 minutes, use only cold water for handwashing, and to not use the showers.

The following list details all the buildings that are affected by the potable water advisory.

Tabaret Hall

75 Laurier, Avenue

110 Séraphin-Marion

Academic Hall

143 Séraphin-Marion

145/147 Séraphin-Marion

Hagen Hall

100 Laurier, Avenue

178 Laurier, Avenue

190 Laurier, Avenue

150 University, Private

William Commanda Hall

600 Cumberland Street

90U residence

Stanton residence

Marchand residence

Brooks

Biosciences Complex (Phase 1 and 2)

Colonel By Hall

Fauteux Hall

Faculty of Social Science building

Gendron Hall

Hamelin Hall

Lamoureux Hall

Leblanc residence

D’Iorio Hall

127-141 Louis-Pasteur, Private

100 Marie-Curie, Private

Marion Hall

Montpetit Hall

Morisset Hall

Pérez Hall

Simard Hall

SITE building

STEM building

Thompson residence

Jock-Turcott University Centre

Vanier Hall

The U of O also recommends “that research activities that require the use of untreated tap water, including the use of emergency showers and eyewash stations be paused until further notice.”