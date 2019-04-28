U of O student found dead in residence off campus

News

A student was found dead in a residence off campus on April 26, according to a statement emailed to students by the University of Ottawa.

The statement, signed by U of O president Jacques Frémont, reads, “on behalf of our community of students, faculty, staff and alumni, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time.”

Frémont writes that the university will not be providing further details in order to respect the family’s privacy.

Frémont also cautions students to be mindful on social media, writing “although most messages are published with goodwill, we ask that you exercise judgement.”

The statement also lists resources for students and faculty who may need support while grieving such as Good2talk (bilingual confidential 24/7 hotline): 1-866-925-5454 and Mental Health and Wellness support at the U of O.

This story may be updated as new information becomes available.