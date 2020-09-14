U of O students kick off cystic fibrosis awareness month by raising over $3,500 on Shine Day

News

Shine Day goes online for the first time; raises money through online games and activities.

University of Ottawa students raised $3,943 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada during the first online Shinorma. Organized by the University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU), a wide array of free online events were hosted on Sept. 8 through Zoom.

The event started at 10 a.m with a series of talks from cystic fibrosis experts and survivors including from U of O professor and Senior Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Dr. Shawn Aaron; Lisa Greene, a parent coach; and Chris Macleod, chair of the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Society (CCFTS).

Cystic Fibrosis, is a fatal genetic disease affecting over 4,300 Canadians, it affects one in every 3,600 live births. Dr. Aaron, professor under the division of Respirology, spoke about the effect the donations raised on Shine day have on helping cystic fibrosis patients.

“CF [cystic fibrosis] Canada, where they research for cystic fibrosis, depends on Shinerama donations for their funding, and they receive 20-25 per cent of their funding from Shine Day,” said Dr. Aaron.

The doctor adds that there have been major breakthroughs due to the funds raised by students on Shine day and that CF Canada has “you guys [students] to thank”.

Throughout the day, activities such as ‘Jackbox’ tournaments, virtual escape rooms, a Minecraft Design Contest and Murder Trivia enticed students to fundraise. Shine Day also ran “Shine Classes”, short one-day workshop held on a variety of topics. These topics included “Oral Communication in French as a Second Language”, “Fundamentals of Finances in Student Life”, “ Staying Healthy in Quarantine”, and “Principles of Content Creation and Aesthetic Development”.

Chris Macleod, the chair of CCFTS, who has cystic fibrosis spoke about the importance of researching new drugs. Macleod explains the newly developed drugs are “game-changers” for cystic fibrosis patients but are often inaccessible to Canadian patients.

Money raised on Shine Day will help CCFTS in its mission to make drugs easily accessible to patients by pressuring different levels of government to cover the cost of symptom management drugs for cystic fibrosis patients.

As Shine Day continued at U of O, organizers encouraged students to donate through shock value, opting for embarrassing and sometimes semi-permanent and permanent challenges if a certain value was raised.

Babacar Faye, the UOSU’s president took part in these challenges, explaining that if they reached the goal amount of $10,000, he would have to get both of his ears pierced and Communication Student Association (CSA) vice president of university affairs Lindsay Coles would get a Shinerama inner lip tattoo.

Faye blamed the gap between funds raised and the event goal on the event being online-only this year and students unaware of it taking place.

Students still interested in donating can do so on the Shinerama website for the University of Ottawa for the rest of September.