University aiming for near full return to campus by fall 2022

Students walking on campus weeks before COVID-19 took hold of the world. Photo: Rame Abdulkader/Fulcrum

Reading Time: < 1 minute

University anticipates 80-to-90 per cent of students to be enrolled for in-person courses for the Fall 2022 semester



In an email sent to all members of the University of Ottawa community, the office of the registrar shared plans for a wider opening of campus for the fall 2022 semester.

“By the fall 2022 term, we aim to have students, especially first-year students, take most of their courses on campus,” reads the email sent on Nov. 19.

“This planning is based on information we have gathered through surveys and the lessons we have learned over the past 18 months. As a result, we anticipate that around 80-to-90 per cent of enrolments will be for in-person courses.”

The email specified that online, bimodal and hybrid courses will continue as scheduled, specifically identifying the spring/summer term as one that relies heavily on such formats with students returning home.

While repeating the University’s commitment to health and safety, the email set out intentions to maximize residence spots and provide all academic and administrative services in person.

In a post to the U of O’s COVID-19 update page, the University shared the information with faculty and staff, explicitly stating the University’s “ambition in 2022 will be a full return to campus and the unfettered resumption of the countless in-person activities – educational, professional, and recreational — that make uOttawa so extraordinary.”

This is a developing story.