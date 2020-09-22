University of Ottawa confirms remainder of academic year will be held online

News

Announcement was sent to student body via email Monday afternoon

The University of Ottawa has officially confirmed the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year will be “primarily” held online with a few exceptions.

The student body was alerted via an email message sent by provost and vice-president of academic affairs Jill Scott on Sept. 21. Specific exceptions have not been announced.

“Believe me, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly,” said Scott in the email. “But after extensive consultations with faculty and staff, and with public health officials, I am confident that this is the responsible choice for [U of O].”

Scott continued to acknowledge students that their health and safety remains the top priority for the University.

“I understand that this will be a challenge for many of you, and I empathize deeply with your situation.”

“I encourage you to make every effort to connect with and support one another.”

It is recommended by the University that students check in regularly with the COVID-19 website for information regarding supports and services as well as any updates on the winter term.