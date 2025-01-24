University of Ottawa professors union reaches deal avoiding possible strike

News

The APUO organized a protest on campus on Oct. 30 in anticipation of a strike mandate vote. Photo: Isabelle Jay/Fulcrum

Two-year tentative agreement reached last Friday, Jan. 17, per the APUO.

The Association of Professors of the University of Ottawa (APUO) and the University of Ottawa reached a two-year tentative agreement last Friday, Jan. 17, per the APUO.

Both parties have been engaged in negotiations following the expiry of their previous collective bargaining agreement since June 12, 2024. Following unsuccessful meetings, the APUO organized protests on campus and passed a strike mandate vote with 80.9 per cent member approval in November.

Conciliation meetings held in January led to the proposed agreement which includes improvements to member’s dental and health plans, reduction from the baseline workload of five courses to four for some faculties, and administrative activities now awarded to U of O librarians.

Two “key demands” previously made by the APUO include addressing both the current employee workload and the protection of high-quality education and research.

The proposed deal improves current conditions with replacement professors who possess seven consecutive years at the university now being able to request a conversion to a Continuing Special Appointment Professor. A joint work group will now be used to monitor the support needs for both administration and teaching assistants.

Members of the APUO will be presented with greater details of the agreement at a special general meeting on Feb. 13, followed by an anonymous vote. If the union is in agreement, this will avoid a previously anticipated February strike.

