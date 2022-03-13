University of Ottawa to continue with mask mandate, vaccination requirements until at least end of term

News

"Physical distancing will still be encouraged but not required.” Photo: Hannah Vigneux/Fulcrum

Masks will continue to be mandatory on campus as provincial restrictions lift this month

The University of Ottawa announced updates to its COVID-19 policies this week in light of the recent loosening of pandemic restrictions across the province.

Capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements were lifted on March 1. In addition, mask mandates are set to expire on March 21, with all restrictions similarly lifting by the end of April.

For the moment, the U of O will maintain its status quo in terms of vaccination and mask requirements, and a recent statement states that these requirements will continue until at least April 30.

“To minimize uncertainty and disruption, vaccination and face masking requirements currently in place will remain in effect until the end of the winter term, including exams,” reads the University’s statement.

The statement adds that “physical distancing will still be encouraged but not required.”

Information regarding the continuation or elimination of COVID-19 restrictions following the winter term have yet to be released.

“While we may have passed the peak of this latest wave, we still need to be vigilant,” concludes the statement, noting that future requirements will be communicated “at a later time.”

For more information on the U of O’s COVID-19 policies, click here.