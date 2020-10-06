UOSU announces by-election for open positions

News

U of O students can run for the board of directors and executive committee starting Oct.12

The University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) announced on Oct. 5 that they will be holding by-elections for both Board of Directors (BOD) and Executive Committee positions.

There are currently 15 positions open on the BOD; three for the faculty of arts, three for the faculty of engineering, two for the faculty of sciences, two for the Telfer School of Management; and one for each of the following: faculty of education, faculty of medicine, faculty of social sciences, faculty of law for the civil section and faculty of law for the common law section.

There are also two positions that are open on the executive committee; the equity commissioner and student life commissioner.

The nomination period will be held from Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. until Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

The nomination forms will be available on the UOSU’s website starting on Oct. 12 and interested applicants must submit their forms by Oct. 27 to either the UOSU office or by email to elections@seuo-uosu.com.

The campaign period will run from Nov. 1 until Nov. 7. Voting for the by-elections will take place from Nov. 9 at 10:00 a.m. until Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

For students who are interested, visit the UOSU website for more information, position descriptions and eligibility requirements.