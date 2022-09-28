UOSU: General assembly to be held Nov. 7

News

The deadline for all motion submissions is Oct. 5

The University of Ottawa Students’ Union (UOSU) will be holding their fall general assembly (FGA) on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Similarly to last year, the FGA will be held virtually.

The general assembly is a meeting for members of UOSU, including the student body, to bring forward new motions, or “take a new political stance or lend support to a campaign or initiative,” as stated on the UOSU website.

In recent years, technical difficulties, discussions and debates pushed the FGA well into nightfall. In 2020, the event was scheduled to take place between 7-9 p.m., but adjourned a little after 2 a.m. Last year’s FGA spanned nearly five hours, coming to a close just before midnight.

U of O students are encouraged to not only attend the FGA, but also to use the opportunity to bring forward any motions they feel strongly about. If a student is not able to attend, they may ask someone in attendance to proxy for them.

The deadline for motions submissions is Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. UOSU asks that all motions be sent to general-assembly@seuo-uosu.com.

The Fulcrum will be live tweeting during the FGA to update students that are not able to attend or have a proxy present. More information regarding the FGA is available on the UOSU website.

Author Desiree Nikfardjam Desiree Nikfardjam was the Fulcrum's arts editor for the spring of 2022, and staff writer for the fall of 2021.