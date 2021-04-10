UOSU Special General Assembly ratifies election results

News

Motion to ratify the election results passed with 43 votes in favour and one abstention

The University of Student Union (UOSU) held a virtual special general meeting on Friday evening to ratify the results of the General Election held from March 24 to 27.

The motion to adopt the agenda passed with 40 votes in favour while the motion to ratify the election results passed with 43 votes in favour and one abstention.

The general election results included 17 candidates to the UOSU Board of Directors (BOD) and the six-person executive committee for the 2021-22 term.

The meeting was adjourned with 38 votes in favour.