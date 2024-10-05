UOSU x Panda x Safer Together prepares for upcoming Panda Game

News

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Campaign coming out of the UOSU campaign coordinator office the latest in a series of campus safety initiatives

The University of Ottawa Student Union (UOSU) has implemented a social media campaign to support a safe and fun Panda Game this upcoming Sunday. The campaign, called UOSU x Panda x Safer Together, has been shared on the @seuo_uosu and @uottawa2028 Instagram accounts over the last week.

This campaign is a continuation of Panda Game preparations that have followed a 2021 incident in which a car was flipped in Sandy Hill after the 2021 Panda Game. Last year, UOSU collaborated with the University of Ottawa to host a post-Panda party on campus and ran a student rights campaign to communicate how students should behave around the heightened police presence during Panda.

The Panda Game is a time-honored tradition for the University students of Ottawa. The first football game of the season between cross-town rivals; the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees play the Carleton Ravens at the TD Place. Historically, large street parties have followed the mid-afternoon game, and chaos has surrounded them.

This year, UOSU campaigns coordinator Minolli Thabo has spearheaded the Safer Together Campaign. On Thursday and Friday, the UOSU tabled in front of the Dining Hall in the UCU and provided resources on sexual violence, Nightcap drink covers, safety alarms, and a variety of UOSU merchandise. This is part of the larger campaign the UOSU launched during 101 Week to create a student-led culture of campus safety.

The Party Safer campaign also shared tips for safe partying and safe consumption of substances. The Volunteer Crisis Response Team (VCRT), a student-led emergency response team on campus, will be on-call all weekend and carry first aid supplies as well as Naloxone; they can be reached at 613-562-5411.

When asked about the plans for Panda, Thabo said: “”With being a first responder on VCRT and UOSU’s Campaigns Coordinator, students’ safety on campus is a top priority. The hopes of this campaign is to highlight and reinforce the pre-existing safety features available for students on campus, and implement new initiatives to ensure that students feel protected and supported on campus. Whether it’s walking home late, attending events, or just navigating campus life, we want every student to know that help is available, and we are always here for them. We are always safer together.”

The UOSU x Panda x Safer Together Instagram post also shared a variety of resources around sexual violence, and have shared contact information for the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre, uOttawa Human Rights Office, Fem’aide, and the Feminist Resource Centre. The second portion of the post provides information on student rights when interacting with police, including information on how to react when being arrested or detained.

UOSU Student Life Coordinator Sydney Williams shared the following when asked about UOSU’s Panda planning: “Since 101 Week, Minolli has shown how committed she is to student safety. She initiated the campus resources safety map and plan campaign, and now her next safety campaign has launched ahead of Panda weekend. She has dedicated countless hours to this, and we’re all very excited to see her invaluable efforts come to life.”

A secondary social media post details the pre and post-Panda events happening on campus on Sunday. The pre-Panda tailgate will be held in the parking lot of the 90u from 9am-11am. Free shuttles will transport students to the TD Arena leaving between 10am and 11am before the game begins at 12pm.

You may bring your own alcohol to the tailgate, and free food and merchandise will be provided on site. After Panda, a post-Panda party will be held in the 90u parking lot from 7pm-11pm. Local DJs will play music and entry is free – just bring your student ID! You may bring your own alcohol, but the following limits are imposed on how much alcohol you can bring:

375ml of hard liquor OR

750ml of wine OR

6 cans of beer or coolers

For more information, check out @seuo_uosu on Instagram.

Alcohol is not permitted to be brought into the game. Alcoholic beverages will be sold at TD stadium, bring a valid ID if you wish to partake.

Author Isabella Fiore