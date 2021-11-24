Wednesday night karaoke at Father & Sons on hold until 2022 following provincial notice from Ottawa By-law

News

On the bright side, $14,99 pitchers of sangria are back on the menu Wednesday nights. Photo: Charley Dutil/Fulcrum

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Father & Sons received provincial notice from Ottawa By-law under Reopening Ontario Act. on Nov. 11

Just two weeks after its return, Wednesday night karaoke at Father and Sons (FNS) has been put on hold until 2022 after the longtime student establishment received a provincial notice from Ottawa By-law under the Reopening Ontario Act.

On the evening of Nov.10, patrons lined up all the way down to the 3 Brothers Shawarma and Poutine, three stores down from FNS. This was the second karaoke night, the first which was very well attended on Nov. 3, had not seen lineups of this length according to Fulcrum staff members who were present.

Unfortunately, these lineups alerted Ottawa By-laws and Regulation Services which shut down the beloved event just after midnight.

“On November 11, By-law and Regulatory Services conducted a proactive inspection of the establishment Father & Son’s after observing multiple contraventions, such as masking, physical distancing and capacity limits, under the provincial regulations. Once the inspection was completed, a provincial offence notice under the Reopening Ontario Act was issued,” wrote Roger Chapman, director of By-law and Regulatory Services, in a statement to the Fulcrum.

One U of O student, who requested to stay anonymous for fear of reprisal from By-Law, told the Fulcrum that they were waiting in line for two hours before they were let in. When asked if the establishment was busy the student responded, “Yes, lots of people, but no more than usual.”

“Everyone was kicked out shortly after the by-law came,” said the U of O student. ”They [By-law] showed up approximately at 12:30 a.m.”

While FNS did not respond to the Fulcrum’s request for an interview, they tweeted on Nov. 15 that Wednesday karaoke nights will be on hold until the new year.

The establishment had announced the return of Wednesday Night karaoke on their social media accounts back on Halloween. This was the first time karaoke nights took place since March of 2020.

While students will have to wait until 2022 for the return of Father & Son’s karaoke, the establishment is still open for dining and the $14,99 deal on their famous pitchers of Sangria is back on the menu for Wednesday nights.