Your guide to Ontario elections as a university student

You can vote in the upcoming provincial elections by mail or in person. Image: Kai Holub/The Fulcrum

Here is what you need to know to vote in the upcoming provincial election



Are you an Ontario resident with a permanent address in your hometown? Or an out of province student hoping to vote in the upcoming provincial election?

The student population consists of various different demographics. So, who can vote and how?

Here is what you need to know. Election day is Thursday, Feb. 27. You can vote by mail, at an advance voting location or on election day. Starting Feb. 14, you can enter your postal code or electoral district to find voting locations.

Who’s running?

Parties have until Feb. 14 to name candidates. There are various options for each electoral district and political party. Search your electoral district to find out the candidates eligible.

Who can vote?

To be eligible to register to vote in an Ontario provincial election, you must be 18 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of Ontario.

To be considered a resident of Ontario, you must have an Ontario address. Ontarian students living away from their home address (as an example, your parents’ house in Toronto) can add a rented property in Ottawa to qualify for mail-in ballots, or alternatively can provide proof of tenancy and vote in the riding they live in while attending school.

To be added to the voter registry, you will need to provide one piece of ID showing both your name and home address.

Vote by Mail

Voting by mail is one of the most popular ways for students to vote. To vote by mail, you must apply by Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. EST. Your completed voting kit must be received by Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. EST for your vote to be counted.

Once approved, you cannot choose another voting method. Processing takes up to 4 days, so be sure to apply in advance. Lastly, use the prepaid envelope or drop it off at your local election office.

Work During the Election

Elections Ontario offers paid positions during the election period. All jobs include training, and are usually short-term. To see requirements and available positions, visit Elections Ontario.

Author Sydney Grenier Sydney is a fourth year student in Human Rights and Conflict studies who has been contributing to the Fulcrum since her second year. She is honoured to be managing editor this year, and make the Fulcrum a happy place for many more students.

