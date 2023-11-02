A Plastic-Free Future: U of O’s reusable food container initiative

Opinions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“FRIENDLIER” FOOD CONTAINERS

Single-use takeaway food containers pose a serious environmental threat. Plastic materials can never break down, contributing greatly to the global environmental pollution crisis of today. Plastics are everywhere: in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, inside the food we eat, and even impacting human health. Although disposable containers can be quick and portable, serious measures must be taken to reduce our consumption, which means breaking habits and finding alternatives.

Starting the fall semester of 2023, the University of Ottawa has just introduced a new reusable food container program at certain on-campus food retailers: Go Café, Odelees, Première Moisson, and Elements, as a sustainability initiative. For students, there are often few alternatives to buying a meal or snack in between classes, especially sustainably, so there was certainly opportunity for a more eco-conscious solution.

“Friendlier” is a company that offers a more circular system as an alternative to food containers. Customers are charged an extra $0.50 deposit with every meal in a container. Once finished, they can return their container in one of the drop-off boxes on campus for reimbursment of their deposit. To do so, they can scan the container’s QR code, and a payout can be requested by creating a “Friendlier” account.

After learning about this new program, I knew I had to try it for myself, so I stopped by the Go Café for lunch. They had a variety of meals packaged in the new “Friendlier” containers, however, I was confused by certain foods still being wrapped in plastic, and sushi still packaged in clamshell containers. Is there a reason why this system works for certain foods but not others? I was impressed, however, by the compostable wooden fork they handed me instead of the plastic one you often get when eating out. As it turns out, the U of O has also decided to phase out single-use plastic cutlery this semester.

On top of this, starting January 2024, they will be charging a $0.25 fee for these wooden forks — so if you don’t already pack reusable cutlery for school, now would probably be the time.

Next, I dropped off my empty container. To do so, I downloaded the app, but later realized the browser version of the site also works. I had to create an account with an email and password, and input the container’s code. They then informed me that the container will be processed within the next two weeks before my $0.50 are added to my account, and I’d be able to request a payout.

This seems like a lot of work for $0.50. Small money incentives are sometimes known to be effective: consider grocery stores that ask you to use a quarter to unlock a shopping cart. As long as you return your cart after you shop, you get your quarter back. The company doesn’t have to pay an employee to retrieve carts, and most people actually do it, even if they don’t really need their $0.25.

I think people who utilize the container program regularly may benefit from making an account. But I do find it somewhat hard to imagine the average busy student who is buying a one-off meal on campus, taking the time to follow all the steps. Luckily for the sustainability aspect though, as long as the container is deposited in the drop-off box, it can still be reused, whether it’s logged into the app or not.

People like take-out because it’s easy and efficient, and the introduction of new fees is unideal for most people. However, the environmental costs of our unsustainable practices are real, and it will take real change and incentives to reduce them. I think this program is a step in the right direction for U of O. Next, I challenge the University of Ottawa to take it a step further and cut out plastic at all food retail locations on campus, for all meals.

Author Rosemary Jones