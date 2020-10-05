Editorial: Tomorrow never knows

Editorial

The traditional party sport for students in Sandy Hill is deserted this year, but students living at the Russell Avenue residence have still erected a banner mocking Carleton. Image: Bridget Coady/the Fulcrum

COVID-19 has made our generation realize that time is precious as our youth slips away

It’s 9:20 a.m on a chilly, but fresh, Saturday morning. Running down the street is a student in his jogging clothes – a regular Saturday in Sandy Hill. A crunching sound breaks the background noise from the nearby highway, as an elderly couple holding hands stroll down the sidewalk – they long for yesterday.

It’s quiet, but there is a clear sense of abandonment; in previous years these cracked streets were littered by inebriated students in their garnet sweatshirts, screaming obscenities. However, frightened by an invisible biome, most are enjoying a well-earned sleep after suffering through an enhanced online course load.

There will be no Pedro the Panda this year, Sandy Hill seniors won’t get angry at students enjoying their youth, taxpayers won’t spend thousands of dollars so police can enforce pointless public drinking offences, and there won’t be a poorly attended student union party to satisfy city officials.

This is 2020, the year of eternal disappointments, the cancellation of the Panda Game is but a microcosm in this global pandemic. One of the millions of necessary sacrifices along with varsity sports to slow down the spread of this deadly virus.

A janitor sweeps the empty stands at TD Place Stadium; on the field COVID-19 celebrates its first-ever Panda Game win, it’s quite nothing but a bunch of folded-up empty seats make up the scenery. It’s truly a desolate scene, but a necessary one, one that makes us realize that one instant can change the world – and its trickle-down effect has caused the cancellation of cherished moments – moments we will never get back.

This pandemic has forever changed the attitude of our generation, rare will be the times once a vaccine is found where friends will say “not tonight”. This virus has given us a sense of urgency, a sense to live our lives to the fullest – it made us realize that tomorrow never knows.