Editor’s Note: Article on termination of a student’s residence contract

We’ve taken a story offline that we published yesterday on a student’s experience having their residence contract terminated. We’ve also deleted a previous Facebook post and tweet promoting the story. More information was brought forward after our story was published that we missed during our original reporting process. We sincerely apologize for and regret this error. We will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.
The Fulcrum would like to address the negative reactions to our April 3 cover story.