Heckle: it’s too early for pumpkin spice

Opinions

It’s still summer, why are people walking around with pumpkin spice lattes?

There is something incredibly unsettling about seeing pumpkin spice products in late August and early September. Probably because it’s way too early for pumpkin spice.

Before you psychopaths who are drinking pumpkin spice lattes while reading this get too upset, hear me out.

Pumpkin spice is a fall tradition. And not to be too specific, but autumn does not start until Sept. 22, so put the pumpkin spice away and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

Summer is happy, and summer is for enjoying the outdoors, soaking in the sun, and things like ice cream, freezies, and refreshing drinks.

Pumpkin spice literally tastes like the beginning of my seasonal depression.

I don’t want to walk around and see advertisements about pumpkin spice when it’s still warm and sunny outside. I don’t want to hear people ordering “Pumpkin Spice Lattes” at Starbucks while I’m still ordering iced green teas, and I really don’t want to have to tap through any photos of pumpkin spice lattes on my social media.

Speaking of Starbucks, I have a pretty smart friend who works at one and I promise you that if you order a pumpkin spice latte from her right now, she will judge you and roll her eyes while she makes it.

And what about all the other pumpkin spice products? Money grabs in the form of candles, muffins, Oreos, and other products that shouldn’t be on shelves until October. I don’t understand where pumpkin spice came from, and how it suddenly became some sort of long awaited seasonal event that people get unbelievably excited about. It’s gotten out of hand.

I’m sorry, but liking pumpkin spice is not a personality trait.

I understand being excited and wanting to indulge in something you enjoy, but there’s a time and place. Summer is not the time or place for pumpkin spice. Please just hold off on the pumpkin spice until it’s actually autumn. Summer isn’t over yet, and there’s no reason to cut off the vibes so early.