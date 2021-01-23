Just hear me out: Why are lockdown rules so unclear?

Opinions

When the rules don’t add up, it can be difficult to understand

Ontario has gone back into a full lockdown in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. Back in March 2020, similar measures were taken to slow the rising number of cases throughout the province.

While I understand that COVID-19 has been an evolving, constantly changing situation, it has been difficult to keep up with the rules and regulations put in place. Simply because the rules are very unclear, and often change after a single announcement.

After these announcements, I find myself scrolling through Twitter or Facebook and seeing endless comments with questions about the rules and others doing their best to unscramble the confusion for others.

I want to get past this pandemic and return to some sort of normal way of living just as much as the next person, but a lot of these rules raise some questions. Honestly, I wonder if complying by the rules will even create positive change any sooner.

Staying home has been the recommendation for months, but we are now in a true stay-at-home-order which, of course,comes with some exceptions. Actually, it’s a long list of exceptions that include curbside-pickup of goods and things like exercise, school or training, and financial services.

Basically, we are not allowed to leave our homes, except to do any task we feel like doing. So, not any different than we were doing before.

The border to the United States has been ‘closed’ for months, but you can still travel between the two by air travel. Yes, there are plenty of safety measures taken at airports and on aircrafts to minimize the risk of COVID-19, but what is the difference between flying to a destination and driving to it? Does COVID-19 only travel by car?

People are allowed to sit in a plane with 50 other passengers and walk through an airport where hundreds of people have been that day but are not allowed to see people who live outside their household.

How about Quebec’s 8 p.m. curfew? What does that do? It’s not like COVID-19 only comes out at night.

The purpose of limiting contact and preventing the spread of COVID-19 is necessary, and everyone needs to do their part, but when the rules do not entirely add up, it can be difficult to understand and comply with the restrictions.