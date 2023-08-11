Letters to the Editor: People across Canada are suffering because of Big Oil

Letters

Dear editor,

It’s been a terrifying summer. If you’re scared too, know that you’re not alone. Polling shows that the vast majority of us are concerned about the climate crisis.

But I’m still hopeful, because I know we have all the solutions necessary to change course and avoid future disasters. The only thing stopping us is the fossil fuel industry, which is doing everything in its power to block action.

Enough is enough. This moment must be a wake up call for our government to finally stop appeasing Big Oil and start putting our communities first. So far, Parliament has talked the talk, but they’re still propping up fossil fuel companies with subsidies and support for false climate solutions. It’s time for an all-out push to make polluters pay and get fossil fuels off our power grid and out of our politics!

Hubert Mimeault

Dear editor,

This has been a summer of climate chaos. Droughts have destroyed farmland across Canada, flash floods have caused unimaginable damage in Nova Scotia, and for months now wildfires and smoke have ravaged the country.

But the most terrifying part isn’t the extreme weather. It’s that oil and gas companies are making the climate crisis worse in their reckless pursuit of profit, and our governments keep letting them get away with it.

As scary as this moment is, I also have hope because I know the solutions to the climate crisis are at hand. Our politicians just have to stop holding back progress. Parliament can start by stopping the flow of public money to the fossil fuel industry, ensuring that Big Oil doesn’t meddle with policies like the Sustainable Jobs Act, and introducing legislation to make polluters pay for the destruction they’ve caused.

Allan Buck

Dear editor,

I am scared. Scared that next year’s forest fire season will be worse than this year’s unprecedented one, that the summers will keep getting hotter and more deadly, that floods and hurricanes will wreak more and more havoc on our communities. I am scared about the planet we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren.

For decades, the fossil fuel sector has been knowingly risking our futures in exchange for obscene profits, raking in billions while communities suffer. And the government isn’t doing anything to stop them. Even now, when the impacts of climate change are so evident, the feds continue to subsidize the same companies responsible for this crisis.

We have a narrow window of opportunity to turn things around. So I am calling on our government to make polluters pay and accelerate a Just Transition. Now, before it’s too late.

Pierre Lévesque

Dear editor,

According to a recent poll by Nanos Research, the vast majority of Canadians understand that climate change is driving the wildfires and floods impacting people across the country. Now, we need to point to the underlying cause: fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Trudeau says he cares about the climate crisis, but he’s still expanding fossil fuel infrastructure, approving new oil and gas projects, and propping up the industry with billions in public subsidies. No wonder Canadians are confused!

The science is clear. To tackle the climate emergency, the world needs to rapidly phase out oil, gas and coal. We can afford a Just Transition to renewables if we make polluters pay.

I want to see bold action from Parliament this fall. There’s no time to waste.

Sandra Marshall

Dear editor,

More than 13 million hectares of land have burned across Canada. And we’re barely halfway through wildfire season. My heart breaks to think of the devastation these fires have caused for people across the country.

People from coast to coast to coast have felt the impact. We’ve been breathing in toxic wildfire smoke, thousands have been evacuated from their communities, and four firefighters have lost their lives fighting these flames.

The fossil fuel industry is to blame for the unthinkable tragedies caused by climate disasters in Canada and around the world.

Enough is enough. We have to act now to ensure our political leaders stop subsidizing polluters and letting these dangerous companies slow action on the climate emergency. Most importantly, we need to make polluters pay off their debt to people hit hardest by climate disasters.

Hang Tran

