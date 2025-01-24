My love letter to Facebook Marketplace

Opinions

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure! For students, that treasure can be found on Facebook Marketplace. This whole world of valuables is available to access for everyone through their Facebook account. You can buy and sell anything under the sun; apartments, clothing, home decor.

I have found myself in love with this side of Facebook because for students, it’s cheap and easily accessible. From my phone, I can shop for items that I’m in need of in my area. The recent buy that solidified my admiration for Facebook Marketplace is a new dining room table. After being able to look through many different tables, I caught sight of the perfect one. Then, a quick message of “Hi, is this still available?” was sent. A few days later, the dining room table was delivered and it found a home in my apartment.

Facebook Marketplace is also great for students because it gives them an opportunity to look for and sell items that are specific to the student experience. Do you need a textbook for that one philosophy class but it’s too expensive to buy it first hand? There’s likely another student who is wanting to make a couple bucks off their copy and live close by. You get your textbook at a cheaper price and another student makes a bit of money.

As a large number of big box stores are located a few bus rides away, it can be difficult for a majority of the student population that lives very downtown. During the cold winter months and when OC Transpo is not reliable, getting to a store to buy clothing or furniture can be difficult. The application uses your location to suggest products that others are selling in your area. This means that sellers will often be a walk away or can even drop off at your doorstep for a few more dollars.

An ultimate gold mine of Facebook Marketplace is buy nothing groups. The aim of these groups is to improve affordability and reduce waste in a community. If there’s an item that you want to get rid of or don’t need anymore, you can post it to one of these groups for someone else to use. You can also use these groups to swap various items with other members. As a student, this is also great to build a sense of community in your area.

Using Facebook Marketplace for valuables is also a more sustainable option for consumers. Buying items second hand decreases the amount of waste going to the landfill. This is especially true for objects such as clothing and household items/home decor as they tend to be thrown away quickly and have a short life cycle. I know many people who have bought high quality clothing on Marketplace, such as an Aritzia wool coat for $100, shoes, and shirts. If you’re trying to buy more clothing or home decor second hand, try checking Marketplace before going to the store next time.

As a student in a new city, I have found Facebook Marketplace incredibly resourceful and reliable. It’s easy to find treasures that are cheaper, more suitable and available closer to me. Facebook Marketplace has made me and saved me a buck, saved so much time and decreased the amount of waste sent to the landfills. I get how hard it can be to shop as a student. There are so many things to worry about when looking for new items, but Facebook Marketplace has helped me with that stress. It can help you with it too!

