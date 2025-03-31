NOW HIRING: “Normal” jobs

Opinions

WORKING HARD AND HARDLY WORKING

In recent years, working outside of a co-op or campus setting has felt like entering a battlefield. You might have spent months looking for a part-time job that fits your schedule — only to throw open your availability, just to see what sticks. Or, you might’ve taken up your parents’ old-school advice and handed out your crisp resume to every business for three blocks, pretending that they didn’t immediately throw it out as soon as you left.

Trust me — you’re not alone. Youth unemployment in Canada had reached a 12-year high, representing 14 per cent of the population back in August and December. Although down two points, it is clear that young adults are struggling to earn a living.

With staggering rental prices and the increasing cost of living amid a fluctuating tariff war with the United States, the rippling effects of the economy are on everyone’s minds right now — but so should the protection of young workers.

Although there are grants and scholarships that can ease financial woes for academic fees, rent, groceries, and other expenses (such as transportation, medicine, etc.) can still add up. Younger workers (defined as workers aged 14–25), are reported to experience four times the mental health struggles than the general labour population; this vulnerability can be increased based on overlapping factors, such as citizenship status and ability, in addition to age.

Favouritism among senior staff, inflexible hours, and administrative inconsistency are major issues that plague part-time workers at varying degrees. But when you’re caught between making next month’s rent and gossipy coworkers, which would you choose?

For recent graduates, this search can be even more frustrating. Entry-level positions appear to be scarce, with many job postings requiring higher education than a simple bachelor’s degree or several years of experience that new graduates might not have. Factor in the differences between industries — meaning, employment opportunities for students wanting to work in childcare vs. students who are working in the tech sector — and different graduates have different problems.

And don’t be fooled: just because it’s been historically difficult for young people and new graduates to find jobs in their respective fields doesn’t mean this should be the standard. Investing time, money, and energy into studying a discipline that you may (or may not) be passionate about should allow you to earn a living and contribute to society.

In fact, it feels as though it is a consistent failure in the economy for having a staggering lack of entry-level jobs.

So how do you keep your head while headhunting for a career?

Commiserate and connect

Chances are, you have friends or former classmates who are in similar positions. Don’t shy away from your frustrations. Studying for a field you’re passionate about and struggling to be fully involved with opportunities can be discouraging.

It will take time, but you’ll be able to reach your goals. In the meantime, reach out to people in similar situations. Friends, former professors, or family members who might know a guy; not only will you feel less alone, but they may have someone who can give your application a second pair of eyes or guide you to the right email. Networking has become the go-to for establishing yourself in many industries — scratch your friend’s back, and they might scratch yours.

Apply, apply…and then apply again

Finding a full-time job is pretty much a full-time career at the moment. Take a little bit of time everyday to apply to as many jobs as you can — which includes biting the bullet and drafting up cover letters.

If you believe your resume is shaky, there are resources at the campus Career Centre that can help support you with the job search. Boosting your resume, practicing interviews, and finding job banks to apply are all things you should take advantage of on campus.

Know your rights

Read whatever you’re set to sign carefully. The Employment Standards Act is your guide, and become familiar with it. Keep copies of your pay stubs and keep track of your hours. Even if your employer says that you’re a “part of a family”, you should do your best to protect yourself in precarious situations.

It’s understandable if you feel as though you just want to bite the bullet and make your way through to paying your bills. After all, how long did it take you to find this one? But you should also not tolerate any exploitation, poor working standards, or any tasks you’re not comfortable with.

Author Amira Benjamin

