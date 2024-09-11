Op-Ed: Rideau Centre police station is an empty promise to the downtown community

Op-Ed

Police station in Rideau Centre intends to increase community engagement without any officers working there

The police station that opened in the Rideau Centre over the summer is an attempt to overpolice the downtown core in order to reduce crime; however, this station is empty. The signage on the internal door explains that for any actual emergencies, you should call 9-1-1 rather than the police officers that should be behind said door. While some may argue police presence may prevent crime, I raise the reality that the Ottawa Police have reported that the police station will not be staffed until at least 2025. Yes, this means that the police station in the Rideau Centre does not have any people working inside of it.

The police station is not yet open to the public — for all intents and purposes, it acts as an intimidation tactic to deter crime. This is a very expensive intimidation tactic with money that could be spent on resources that could actually help residents in the downtown core; what about more shelter availability, safe injection sites, or food banks? With the increasing cost of living, public dollars should focus on supporting the community instead of policing it.

A stronger police presence in ByWard Market and the Rideau Centre doesn’t solve the issue of homelessness, nor does it help individuals struggling with substance use issues. Police resources go to policing, which is only effective when a crime is occurring.

This station is part of the Community Outreach Response and Engagement Strategy the Ottawa Police are implementing to increase safety in the downtown core. The station itself is called the “Neighbourhood Operations Centre” and the overarching plan of the station is for it to provide community support services and be open to the public.

At present, it is collecting dust and paying what we can only assume to be exorbitant rent prices. Issues across downtown related to substance use and homelessness are social issues that aren’t solved by poor attempts at community policing. Community policing implies police are making an effort to connect with the community. In my opinion, building an empty office on the ground floor of the Rideau Centre isn’t considered being part of the community.

As someone who works in the Rideau Centre, I don’t think an increased police presence is solving the issues we face as employees. Many of the individuals in the downtown core who struggle with substance abuse do not disturb our store; it is more often sexual harassment from men wandering the halls of the mall or inconsequential petty theft.

The consultation for the police station was held within the mall over the last two years, but was only taken seriously by tenants who believed that an increased police presence would correct the issues they face. With two months of the police station being “open”, there has not been a noticeable reduction in harassment or theft from the perspective of this mall employee.

The City of Ottawa needs to take substantial steps to improve the social conditions of the city, and the downtown core in particular. Wraparound services including temporary housing, mental health care, safe consumption and injection sites, low-cost grocery and employment programs are expensive — why are we paying for an empty police station instead?



Isabella Fiore