Opinion: Getting the vaccine is the least you can do

Opinions

Vaccines are the best way we have of staving off diseases

I understand many people have various refutations against the COVID-19 vaccines. With that said, despite the ongoing public debate, I think we should all inject ourselves gratefully.

First, we’re incredibly lucky to have a publically funded healthcare system in Canada. We should do our best to maintain and uphold standards of public health which benefit us, especially our vulnerable populations, consisting currently of both young and old citizens. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the least we can do to protect and immunize ourselves as well as this vulnerable demographic.

Second, after waiting over a year for a vaccine to become available, the idea that some might simply choose not to take it (if given the opportunity) is absurd. Not only does this negate the purpose of the long-awaited vaccine, it essentially makes all the time and effort that went into making it, including our waiting for it, useless. Get the vaccine.

Third, you might now think, ‘No, you idiot! If we vaccinate ourselves now the virus will mutate (as it already appears to have done), creating antibiotic resistance and ultimately leading to a deadlier virus, the need for a new vaccine, and all this effort would be wasted as we’d have to repeat the process all over again ad infinitum (much like the current status of tuberculosis).’

While you may be right, but, unless we vaccinate ourselves now, the virus will continue getting stronger and deadlier anyway. That’s what viruses do. The best we can do right now is vaccinate and maintain public health standards and guidelines to ultimately eradicate the virus.

There is perhaps no guarantee that current vaccination will be enough to end COVID-19, but it’s a fair shot, and the best option we’ve got. As it currently stands, risk of the virus developing antibiotic resistance is far less than the expected reward of vaccination: immunity for all and eradication of the disease.

Finally, more diseases are coming. Whether we like it or not, animals will continue to produce harmful bacteria all over the globe. Vaccines are currently the best way we have of staving off the virulent diseases we know about. That’s why we get shots throughout highschool and before travelling, the world is full of diseases that mutate and harm us. Giving the viruses free reign would be negligent of our obligations to each other, no matter where you live or who you are. Getting the vaccine when it becomes available to you is the least you can do to protect yourself and the ones you love. Do it. It’s that simple.