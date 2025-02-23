The (Formerly) Unwritten Guide to Morisset Library Etiquette is here

Opinions

We’ve all been there. Studying at home and Starbucks isn’t cutting it anymore: you need to lock in. So, you decided to brave the library for the very first time. But what are the rules of the library? Where do you go? Where can’t you talk? Which rooms are reserved? Where can you eat? What can you do? Not knowing the answers to these questions can make the library an intimidating, menacing place.

Have no fear: The (Formerly) Unwritten Guide to Morrisette Library Etiquette is here:

If you’re sick, stay home. No one wants you coming to the library and coughing everywhere. However, staying home is not always possible, so if you must come, at least wear a mask and cover your mouth when you sneeze. Take your calls outside. It’s essential to stay connected with your friends and family, especially if you’re far away from home. Just don’t do it on the quiet floors – step outside, or into the staircase. Don’t make a mess. When you leave, throw out your empty coffee cups and protein bar wrappers on the way out. Also, the Morisset bathrooms are notoriously some of the worst on campus. Please do your part – keep the space clean, and make sure you flush. Reserved rooms require reservations. Those lovely, quiet, empty rooms that look so nice to study in? Yeah, those are reserved. Please don’t take the rooms if you’re not the one who reserved them. (BTW – you can reserve rooms for yourself on the library’s website). Do your best not to stink. The library is a lovely, peaceful place. You don’t want to smell others; others don’t want to smell you. Please shower after you go to the gym. Please shower on a regular basis, even if you don’t go to the gym. Please wear deodorant. REAL deodorant. And please, don’t take your shoes off. Your feet probably smell, too. Use headphones. The library is not your living room – if you need to watch a movie or video, don’t do it out loud. Use headphones. The same goes for music – although you may think you have the best music taste in the world, not everyone agrees. Don’t vape in the library. I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t vape in the library. That’s it. That’s the whole rule. Just don’t do it. Don’t talk on the quiet floors. The golden rule of the library; the one rule that, above all other rules, must be followed. Please. For goodness’s sake. Don’t talk on the fifth and sixth floors. Searching the r/geegees subreddit brings up tens of posts with hundreds of comments, all echoing the same sentiment: Please. Be. Quiet. If you need to talk, you can go anywhere else on campus – keep the library a calm and silent space.

The Morisset Library is a great place to cram for exams, work on group projects, and find textbooks for free. As long as everyone respects the library and their peers around them, we can all exist in the library harmoniously and peacefully.

