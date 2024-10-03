Leveling Up: University of Ottawa opens new gaming space 

Science

THE NEW GAMING SPACE INCLUDES ESPORTS, TABLETOP GAMES, AND RESEARCH OPPORTUNITIES



On Sept. 24, the University of Ottawa launched its first dedicated gaming space, an important milestone for the campus’s expanding gaming community. This space, located in Morisset Room 144, includes high-performance PCs, worktables, and most importantly, a space for students to come together around a shared passion.

“This idea of a student-centered gaming space was just a dream of mine since 2019 and I’m so glad that it’s finally come true,” shared Thomas Burelli, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa. This project was completed with zero financial investment from the university. Instead, the space was made possible through the dedication and creativity of volunteers and the recycling of old equipment.

The academic year 2024-2025 is a testing ground. Volunteers are asking questions such as: ‘How are students going to use the space?’, and ‘What activities will elicit the most participation?’ Feedback will be taken throughout the year, and it will be used to continuously improve the space.

Step inside, and the first thing you’ll notice is the 12 gaming PCs lined up against the wall, waiting to be fired up for heated e-sports matches. You’ll also see large work tables to sit down and play card games and board games. The space caters to everyone, whether you want to compete, or simply socialize and have fun.

Photo: Patrick Walton/Provided

However, this area is more than just a place to play; it’s also a community hub. It’s a space that the U of O’s Esports Club, Game Development Club, and Board Games Club will use to host over 50 events planned for the academic year. From competitions to gaming workshops, these clubs have made it a priority to keep this place busy with activity and friendly competition.

As the doors formally open to the University of Ottawa’s new gaming facility, there’s a sense that this is only the beginning. The establishment of the gaming space shows how far video games have progressed from a marginal interest to an accepted component of academic life. As it grows, this area will become more than simply a physical room; “it will represent how gaming can bring people together, create job opportunities, and even lead to academic study,” said professor Burelli.

Author Basant Chawla