Stargazing for beginners: what to see, when to see and how to see it

ASTRONOMICAL SIGHTS YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS

Skywatching may seem like a complicated and technical field. Identifying stars, planets and constellations in the sky can feel as confusing as solving a calculus equation for the first time. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Every night, the starry sky appears with new marvels that are even more interesting than what we see during the day. Beyond constellations, several fascinating objects cross our skies and we shouldn’t have to wait until a solar eclipse interrupts our day to look up. We can explore the night sky too.

That said, you don’t need a fancy telescope in order to start exploring the night sky. Simple stargazing binoculars easily gotten from Amazon will suffice for a beginner. These binoculars are slightly different from regular binoculars because they have a higher magnification and gather more light, thus, are more suited for nighttime use. If you need to bring a flashlight or headlamp, opt for red or amber lights because they reduce light pollution. Finally, to better understand the night sky, try carrying a start chart or downloading a stargazing app like NightSky that lets you know what constellations you are seeing.

Once you have the right stargazing equipment, you want to be away from downtown and the light pollution that comes with it. Car headlights, streetlights, and building lights all dim the lights from stars and wash out the night sky. You can move to a rural area outside the city or find a place with minimal urban lighting. Parks or open areas with few lights are a good start. You can see the moon, the planets and some of the brightest constellations. Nevertheless, the ideal places to stargaze are away from cities. Elevated ground in the countryside or nature reserves are great places to watch the night sky without any light pollution. Gatineau Park and Carp Ridge are examples of great places to go to watch the night sky in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Stargazing is not an immediate occurrence, it can take hours and requires patience. As a result, it is important to be comfortable while you do it. Dress warm, as even the warmest nights can turn chilly if you are outside for long enough. Pack snacks, drinks, blankets, or chairs. Check the weather to ensure that the weather is fair. A clear sky is as important as warm clothes when planning to stargaze. Be sure to check the moon phases because moon lighting can also wash out the night sky. Avoid full moons and try stargazing around crescent moons and new moons. Since stargazing involves a lot of planning, it can be made a part of a larger activity like camping that gets you out of the city already.

Preparing for a night out stargazing can be tasking the first time, but is rewarding — especially when unique astronomical sights await you. 2025 is bringing several celestial events with it. Meteor showers, comets, planetary alignments and more are visible both within and outside the Ottawa-Gatineau region. Here are some notable sights to watch out for this year.

The planetary alignment

Also known as the “planet parade”, the planetary alignment is a sight that skywatchers across the United States and Canada are eager to see. While it has been visible since January, Feb. 28 will have the last planet, Mercury, joining the sky to make all seven planets visible for the first time in the year. Sunset is an ideal time to watch this phenomenon and apps such as Stellarium or Sky Chart can help guide your viewing.

A full lunar eclipse

There will be a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon from the night of March 13 to the morning of March 14. The eclipse will start at 11:37 p.m., reach its maximum point at 2:58 a,m, and end at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

Meteor showers

There are several meteor showers this year with one already passed in January, the Quadrantids. However, some of the biggest showers of the year are yet to occur: The Lyrids meteor shower produces about 18 meteors per hour and can produce fireballs. It runs from April 15 to April 29 and is expected to peak from April 21–22. Similarly, the Geminids which run from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, is typically the strongest meteor shower. It peaks between Dec. 13 and 14 and provides some good activity prior to midnight. There are other showers throughtout the year, each with its own unique occurences and peak times.

Full moon supermoons

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual. This year there will be three supermoons: the Oct. 6 Harvest Moon, the Nov. 5 Beaver Moon and the Dec. 4 Cold Moon.

Aurora Borealis

The Aurora Borealis is visible in the Ottawa-Gatineau region between the fall and winter months, especially from late September to late March. You can view it by going outside the city. Depending on the weather, it can be seen just by going to Gatineau Park. Check out the Aurora Forecast or Space Weather Canada for the best times to view the Aurora.

Overall, skywatching is an awesome experience that can be a one-off activity or a relaxing past-time. You can start by doing extensive research before you start stargazing or you can join a local group near you. In Ottawa, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has a chapter that offers monthly star-parties that are also family friendly. It also offers other opportunities to skywatch as a group when you are an amateur. Alternatively, you can seek out other groups to stargaze with.

The most important thing is to be willing to explore an experience that can potentially become your favourite past-time. Get away from the city and look at the night sky — it will be an experience worth while.

