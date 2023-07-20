BREAKING: Stefanie McKeough named head coach of the Gee-Gee’s Women’s hockey program

Gee-Gees

On July 20 Stefanie McKeough was announced as the head coach of the Gee-gee’s Women’s hockey team, the seventh in team history. McKeough had served as the team’s full-time assistant coach since November 2020, under former head coach Chelsea Grills.

The team ended the 2022-23 season with a 16-7-2 record, “the most successful season for the program in 16 years.” Grills stepped down from the role at the end of the season.

McKeough spoke to her hopes for the tenure, “I look forward to building upon the culture that was spearheaded by Coach Grills during her tenure. I look forward to continuing to have the opportunity to work with this group of amazing student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.”

“This is a role that I will work my absolute hardest at to create an environment where players and staff can have a safe environment to develop and succeed,” said McKeough. “I am humbled to take on this role and build upon the legacy of those who have worn the Garnet and Grey. I am thankful for the support of my family, the University, the program alumni, and the entire Gee-Gees community as we head into this next chapter.”

Senior Director of Recreation and Varsity Sports Sue Hylland said of McKeough: “Stefanie brings a strong hockey background as a player and a coach, along with an outstanding work ethic we’ve seen over the past three years,”

“We are looking forward to seeing her continue the great work being done with this program.” said Hylland, adding: “We are confident student-athletes coming to uOttawa will have a strong role model guiding the team towards a bright future as we transition from competing in the RSEQ to the OUA.”

