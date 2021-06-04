Breaking: Women’s basketball head coach Andy Sparks to retire on July 1

Gee-Gees

Coach says leading women’s basketball team has been his most rewarding job ever

Andy Sparks, the University of Ottawa women’s basketball coach, has announced his retirement after 13 seasons with the team effective on July 1.

First hired in 2008, Sparks is the most successful head coach in Gee-Gees women’s basketball history. During his tenure as head coach, he led the team to six national championship appearances and five Ontario University Association (OUA) Championship appearances, winning two U Sports bronze medals, one OUA gold, four OUA silver and one OUA bronze.

“Deciding to retire has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I always say family comes first and I need to live up to my own words. I am very proud of what we have all accomplished to make this team into a national championship contender and more importantly, a great place to play,” said Sparks, in a press release.

Sparks adds that it has been an honour to coach at the University of Ottawa and that he feels fortunate to have been able to foster relationships with players, parents, coaches, and colleagues over the past thirteen years.

“It has been my best and most rewarding job ever and I will miss it tremendously. I look forward to being a Gee-Gees fan and wish the program continued success!”

Varsity Athletics has not annouced who they plan to name as Sparks replacement at this time.