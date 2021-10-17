Sports

Breaking: Women’s volleyball season opener postponed

Image: Rame Abdulkader
Varsity athletics indicated the postponement was for precautionary measures related to health and safety protocols

The University of Ottawa’s varsity athletics department has announced the postponement of the women’s volleyball season opener which was supposed to take place this afternoon at Montpetit Hall against Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) at 2 p.m.

Although not specifically stating it was due to COVID-19, varsity athletics indicated the postponement was for precautionary measures related to health and safety protocols. 

Full refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets. A later date for the game to be held has yet to be determined.

