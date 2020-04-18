COVID-19: U of O intramurals offering 15 per cent refund to participants

Sports

Students will need to fill a survey to claim the refund

University of Ottawa students who played in intramural leagues during the winter semester will be eligible for a 15 per cent refund on league fees following the cancellation of all campus sports and recreation on March 17 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to claim the refund, participants will need to fill out a survey by April 30. The survey asks students to name their team, name, method of payment, and sport.

“We have evaluated each of our leagues to see if it would be possible to issue refunds,” Amy Roberts, coordinator of intramurals for campus recreation, wrote in an email. ” I can personally attest to the fact that I was very disappointed to not have been able to see the season out. As such, we are offering a 15 per cent refund option to interested participants.”

This would mean participants who, for example, signed up for individual mixed hockey, where the league fees plus tax were $98, would receive a refund of $14.70.

Students and personnel who are entitled to the refund but did not receive an email informing them of the survey can contact Roberts by email.

For participants who signed on with a team, the captain of their team will be responsible for filling out the survey and then splitting the money between participants.

