Defence, depth, McCarthy lead #4 Gees to quarterfinal rout of Gaels

“I feel like we weren’t really ourselves the last two times we played them”

The Gee-Gees women’s basketball team had won two tight matchups over the past three weeks against the Queen’s Gaels, but a solid team performance on both ends of the floor took the winds out of the visiting Gaels’ sails by the second quarter on Saturday.

Queen’s jumped out to an early lead at Montpetit Hall, as a Gee-Gees full-court press provided open shot opportunities for the Gaels. 14 points in the first quarter from guards Natsuki Szczokin and Allie McCarthy helped the Gees battle back and leave the first frame with a one-point lead that they would build into a 19-point lead by halftime.

Head coach Rose-Anne Joly said that playing the Gaels for a third time in such quick succession was “tough,” and that it didn’t help in preparation. The Gees would eventually finish with a commanding 71-52 win.

“I feel like we weren’t really ourselves the last two times we played them,” said Joly, adding that the Gees entered a much stronger team on paper, and that the Gaels had battled through injury issues this year.

The Gees saw 10 players touch the floor and nine of those play double digit minutes. McCarthy lead the way with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep.

Meanwhile, Szczokin, recognized before the game for her contributions to the program, picked up 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Barrie native finished her regular season tenure with the squad as the program steals and three-point make leader while playing the most minutes ever for a Gee.

Szczokin, sure to be recognized as an All-Canadian next month, added 8 assists while forcing Gaels rookie point guard Brooke Hussey into eight turnovers.

While it was McCarthy and Szczokin who led the way early on — joined by forward Emily Payne (11 points and six rebounds) — the Gees saw contributions from all over the lineup, recording 15 bench points to the Gaels’ five.

“We know that teams have to keep an eye on [McCarthy], it’s going to open up other teammates as well,” said Joly.

Bailey Russell picked up eight of those, while Enora Toulotte swiped eight boards (including four offensive); and Renee Paquette dropped six points on an efficient 2-of-2 shooting from the floor.

It was Paquette, a third-year forward who entered the game averaging 2.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game who Joly was most proud of.

“Renee is so fun to coach, she understands her role, she understands what she goes in for,” said Joly. “She’s fighting, right, defensively, she does a very good job.” Joly added when the offence comes, like on Saturday, it’s a bonus.

The Gee-Gees will remain with home court advantage as they welcome the Windsor Lancers to town next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Four starters finished in double digits in the lone meeting between the teams on Oct. 25 at Montpetit Hall in a 77-54 blowout win. The Lancers defeated the Guelph Gryphons 72-67 to earn their semifinal berth and enter next weekend on an 11-game win streak.

Joly compared the Lancers strong forward play to Queen’s, noting that the team had improved since October. Since that meeting, the 18-4 Lancers have battled to a one-point loss to Carleton, a nine-point loss to the TMU Bold, and back-to-back wins over Western.

Joly also noted that Chantal Vallée, the program’s head coach, would make things “interesting.” Vallée led the Lancers to seven straight national championships from 2009 to 2015, winning the last five.

“We’re going to have to be prepped, but at least we have home court advantage,” added Joly. The Gees, of course, improve to a perfect 11-0 at home with the win.

