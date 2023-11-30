Gee-Gees Basketball: Men remain undefeated after northern swing

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bench comes alive as squad continues impressive run

Every weekend is beginning to look a lot alike for the Gee-Gees men’s basketball team. And by alike, I mean dominant. The team took a trip up north last weekend and would take on the Nipissing Lakers on Nov. 24, before carrying on to Laurentian the following evening.

The game against Nipissing began a lot closer than fans were expecting heading into the tilt. At the end of the first half, Ottawa was leading by just eight points. The shots weren’t falling — the Gee-Gees had made just three of 15 three-point attempts — which would appear to be one weak point of this team so far this season.

On the other end of the court, former Gee-Gees redshirt Darnaz Mabanza was leading the charge. The 6’3” guard has both made and attempted the most free throws in the OUA this year, knocking in 58 of 81. Mabanza finished the first half with 13 points — but just one free throw make, coming on his only attempt.

But the Gees would shut Mabanza down in the second half, and simultaneously find their legs. The team would pour in five of 12 shots from beyond the arc in the second half, led by Liban Abdalla’s two makes in the third and Jacques-Mélaine Guemeta’s two makes in the final quarter.

The squad would put up 50 in the second half to widen the gap on the Lakers and complete a 97-69 win. Guemata led the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Kevin Otoo grabbed four steals in addition to his 11 points; Freshman forward Justin Ndjock-Tadjore dropped in 16 while adding eight rebounds.

Off the bench, Carleton transfer and Gatineau product Khalifa Koulamallah poured in 15 points on 11 shots, which included one make from deep. Abdalla rounded out the Gees in double digits, using his second-half threes to finish with 13 points.

The following evening, the threes continued falling — at least for Abdalla. The second-year Orleans product saw his usage ramp up against both Nipissing and Laurentian, and didn’t waste the opportunity — especially after falling out of favour the previous weekend.

With the Gees trailing late in the first quarter, the 6’7” wing spotted up on a fast break at the top of the arc and drained his look over a leaping defender. Abdalla would pour in three more from beyond the arc in the game, and would again finish in double digits, this time with 14.

After a shaky first quarter, the Gee-Gees settled in to take a big lead before halftime. Otoo would rack up nine points, a block, and a steal in the frame, part of a 17-point, three-steal effort, on just 11 field goal attempts. The fifth-year guard’s season mark of 20 heading into Dec. 1’s game sits fourth in the OUA.

The Gee-Gees 16-point first-half lead would increase to 25 by the end of the game, again helped by a plethora of players in double figures. Ndjick-Tajore put up 16 on just 10 shots; Brock Newton finished with 13 and three blocks.

First-year Gee-Gee Cid Ruhamyandekwe finally got his chance to showcase his game, earning his first real minutes of the year. The Ottawa product finished 6-7 from the field, good for 13 points, and even splashed in a three late in the fourth quarter.

The Gee-Gees will remain on the road, and will travel to York on Dec. 1 before heading onto McMaster Dec. 2. Both games will be streamed on OUA.TV. Then, the team will return to Montpetit for a Dec. 6 matchup with crosstown rival Carleton. Student tickets begin at $10, and will go quickly — don’t miss your chance to see the #1 team in the nation.

Author Andrew Wilimek