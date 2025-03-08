Gee-Gees Basketball: OUA Critelli Cup Championship Preview

Basketball

“Winning the Critelli Cup at Carleton would be the cherry on top”

After dusting off the Queen’s Gaels 71-52 in the OUA quarterfinals and the Windsor Lancers 81-53 in the OUA Semifinals, the only remaining obstacle that stands in front of the Gee-Gees women’s basketball is their cross-town rivals.

The Ravens have been the reigning champions of the OUA and are looking to win their third straight Critelli Cup, but do they have what it takes to beat an eager, hungry, and extremely talented Gee’s squad?

Led by shifty two-way guard Natsuki Szczokin, towering forwards Emily Payne and Victoria Brideau, and rebounding wing and three-point threat Allie McCarthy, the starters are supported by a deep and talented bench that can torch the floor. This team has what it takes to beat out the reigning champions.

The team has improved this season with a record of 19-3;being undefeated at home, compared to last season’s record of 18-4; which resulted in being knocked out in the OUA semifinals to the Ravens.

However, it has been quite some time since the Gee’s have taken down the Ravens, with their last win coming Dec. 6, 2023 where they smoked them 74-56. Although the Capital Hoops Classic was less than a month ago, the Gees kept it close and only lost 58-54 after choking a large lead in the second half. There is no telling which team has the edge, after the last few blowout games in the OUA Playoffs, the Gees are on a hot streak and will not slow down against their longtime rivals.

Teams that have nothing to gain and a lot to lose should fear the team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain. The Gee’ have everything to gain to disrupt a legacy-bound Ravens squad, all you can wish for as a Gees fan is for Szczokin to clutch like 2016 Lebron James in this year’s Critelli Cup Championship.

Head Coach Rose-Anne Joly and the team are gearing up for their last dance of the OUA season. She says, “We want to compete. We want to win. We want to play at the same level of intensity we did at Capital Hoops, put Carleton on their heels and run faster down the court. It’s not so much about the opponent as the opportunity to win a championship, and winning the Critelli Cup at Carleton would be the cherry on top.”

This legendary, fate-deciding matchup will take place at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 8, at the Ravens’ Nest at Carleton University.

