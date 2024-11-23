Gee-Gees Basketball: Women continue strong start to season with win over McMaster

Basketball

Marauders shot 1-for-22 from three in a losing effort

Despite a far-from-perfect game, the Gee-Gees women’s basketball team was able to hand the McMaster Marauders their second loss of the season, 67-49, when they welcomed them to Montpetit Hall on Friday night.

The Gees came out full of energy but lacking execution, and it wasn’t until four minutes into the game when Alissa Provo grabbed the first points for the home team despite eight prior field goal attempts.

“We’re trying to [practice] the habit of playing at a very high speed,” noted head coach Rose-Anne Joly, pointing out fifth-year point guard Natsuki Szczokin’s speed, who she labelled “the fastest in the country.”

Joly said the team is building towards “run[ning] at that pace … and execut[ing] as well,” as she characterized the beginning of the game as a “reflection” of the team’s practices this week.

They were eventually able to settle in and establish an 18-point lead by the end of the first half led by fourth-year wing Allie McCarthy’s two threes and 10 points.

A big part of that first-half lead was due to the Gee-Gees being able to capitalize on McMaster’s mistakes, racking up seven steals — led by Natsuki Szczokin’s four.

The Marauders carelessness wasn’t limited to moving the ball as they failed to hit on a single one of their 15 three-point attempts in the first half. McMaster would finally hit from deep with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, as they stumbled to a 1-for-22 clip total.

Joly said the team prepared well for what she called McMaster’s “bread and butter” — uncontested threes. “We worked on it, we watched video, we understand that’s what they like,” said the fourth-year head coach as she also acknowledged McMaster was also having a rough night from beyond the arc.

Tasked with playing the four in the absence of Emily Payne, McCarthy would tie Szczokin with a team-high 12 points. “She’s a great finisher around the rim, so we were able to explore that today,” said Joly.

Joining McCarthy and Szczokin in double digits was sophomore forward Victoria Brideau, who finished 5-of-9 from the floor, including a three. Brideau, the reigning OUA Rookie of the Year, also picked up two blocks.

On Saturday night, the Gee-Gees welcome the Guelph Gryphons to Montpetit. The 6-2 Gryphon’s entered the weekend ranked ranked ninth in the nation, and dropped a close match to the #5 Carleton Ravens on Friday across town.

“It’s going to be a test tomorrow,” said Joly. “We’re going to go back in the gym tomorrow morning and we’re going to make sure we prep properly.”

Author Andrew Wilimek Andrew is in his fourth year of a Commerce degree, specializing in Business Tech Management. He served as sports editor for 2023-24. Whether it’s hockey, baseball, fantasy football, or beer die, he loves nothing more than a little competition.