Gee-Gees Basketball: Women lose Capital Hoops fourth year in a row despite dominant first half

Gee-Gees held lead until fourth quarter

Every year, basketball fans in Ottawa wait for this day, when city rivals meet each other, entering a unique night of basketball at TD Place. Carleton, having a three-year winning streak, managed to continue leading, overcoming a Gee-Gees lead throughout the whole game, making it a 4–0 streak for the Ravens in the Capital Hoops records.

The first quarter started off strong for Ottawa, opening the game with 19 points against Carleton’s seven points. It was clearly a great start with the garnet and grey setting the pace and leading the game with incredible speed and skill. On the other hand, Carleton lacked the shooting skills they’re known for and had a 1-for-10 three-point average.

In the second quarter, the Gee-Gees showcased their skills and exposed the Ravens’ lack of defence by attacking the layups as if it were their own home, facing no opposition from Carleton and scoring 11 points, bringing the scoreboard to 30–19. As a result, it highlighted just how ambitious the Gee-Gees were.

Gee-Gees point guard Natsuki Szczokin had led all scorers with nine points in the first twenty minutes of the game. Furthermore, the Gee-Gees’ defence worked diligently in the paint, covering every angle against the Ravens. This included two impressive blocks from Victoria Brideau and Allie McCarthy.

Halftime was over, and the second portion of the game started, where the tension began to rise. Coming up from the break, it seemed like the two teams got very different pep talks, with the Ravens picking up their speed, taking up their space, and setting the pace.

Within one quarter, Carleton closed the gap, lowering the difference to a three-point deficit, exposing Ottawa for losing control over the ball, which resulted in their loss of possession and disrupted their plays.

However, thanks to Szczokin, she finished the quarter with a buzzer-beater three-pointer, increasing the point difference to a six-point lead on the scoreboard and beginning the final quarter.

The quarter started with Ingrid Matteau from the Ravens, who earned two free throws and closed in on the Gee-Gees. At this moment, the intensity of the game rose, with fans cheering and booing simultaneously while the players tried to keep their cool about what was about to happen.

Jacqueline Urban, another Raven, earned another two free throws, getting the scoreboard to show a basket difference, followed by a three-pointer that changed the trajectory of the game for the first time and gave the Carleton Ravens a one-point lead.

This was the turning point of the game. However, it was not the end, as Carleton pushed further with another basket, placing them in the lead by four points, and not even a play later, another one fell, leaving the Gee-Gees seven points behind.

Szczokin led the Gee-Gees into what could have been another scoring opportunity with a euro-step layup, reducing Carleton’s lead in the last five minutes of the game.

This effort was countered by a three-pointer from the Ravens in the final few minutes, making a win for the Gee-Gees seem even further away and the tension in the arena more palpable — especially after Ottawa made the mistake of allowing Kyana Jade-Poulin to get open four times to score three-pointers. Poulin finished with 18 points on six three-point makes.

There was one minute left, and the score was 55-48, with Carleton leading. Ottawa got a big opportunity with three free throws made by Allie McCarthy, getting the score up to 55-51. With 23 seconds on the clock, Ottawa earned their fifth foul as a team, gifting two free throws to Carleton. Ottawa responded with Brideau making a last three-pointer, bringing the score within a basket (54–56) with six seconds on the clock.

In a last attempt to obtain the ball, the Gee-Gees dove for it, earning them another foul and gifting the Ravens two last free throws, bringing the 2025 Capital Hoops to an end.

The Gee-Gees lost the rivalry matchup for the fourth time in a row, despite playing an incredible game. However, despite the bittersweet ending, there was an impressive display of talent and growth from the garnet and grey. Special shoutout to Gees bench guard Ivany Rheault-Langué, who led the defence incredibly, and second-year Enora Touloute, who had an outstanding game and ensured the rebounds were getting delivered to the Gee-Gees.

To keep up with the team before playoffs begin, make sure you catch their next two games this weekend against Ontario Tech and Queen’s. The games will be live on OUA.TV on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

