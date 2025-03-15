Gee-Gees Basketball: Women win over Laval; set up semifinal rematch with Carleton

Basketball

Overtime win over Laval notches Gees semifinal berth

On Thursday at 3 p.m. the Gee-Gees entered the faceoff to determine their next move in the national championships this week in Vancouver. Laval vs Ottawa entered the court, and the energy was palpable. However, only one could come up on top.

Gee-Gees forward Emily Payne started the game right, scoring the first basket and hopefully setting the tone for the game with those two points. Following that, both teams were having trouble hitting layups, leaving it to garnet and grey guard Alissa Provo to score the first three of the game, which was followed by another one, and gave Ottawa a bit of a lead.

The first quarter ended 17-17, showcasing an impactful start from the Gee-Gees, but it didn’t last long as they struggled to find the deep end of the net. However, rebounds from guard, Enora Touloute have been good, yet there was no success in scoring them.

Laval started with a missed layup, which was not a translation of how the game would go, as they turned the corner and with five three-pointers trailed behind Ottawa, obtaining a tie on the scoreboard by the end of the second quarter.

The second quarter started with Laval in the lead. Sadly, Ottawa lacked on defence, and the game showed Laval entering the paint for their layups like it was their home.

Thankfully, Allie McCarthy shoots and scored a three-pointer from the corner, changing the score and obtaining a lead; however, with a follow-up deep three from Laval, that only puts the garnet and grey two points ahead.

With four minutes left, both teams have 31 points each; however, McCarthy saves the team and puts us on the lead with a jump shot, establishing dominance and what we wish is a kickstart to the Gee-Gees’ scoring spree.

Natsuki Szczokin follows it with a layup, putting the garnet and grey four points above, sending a signal for the Gee-Gees to push their defence, and it seemed like Laval has been put into place as Alissa Provo makes a block, shaking the stands.

The first half ended with raining threes from both teams trying to stay afloat, with Ottawa winning by 38-40.

The third quarter began with an impactful six-point lead by Laval. However, the Gee-Gees did not let it stop; they pressed the gas, letting it be known they were still in the court and only two points behind.

In Payne’s words, “moving the ball, playing our game, and running … we love to run when we move the ball; knowing we have to matchup in front of us.”

Additionally, Payne states how the team trusts each other to win big games, saying, “We have the ability to do it, we’ve done it before, and it gives us confidence.”

The tension is high in the game, on the court, in the stands, and wherever you are watching it from; Both teams are eager to score, yet there is no luck, as no baskets have dropped.

A hard game being played with multiple turnovers, a lot of physicality and a hard-hitting faceoff; however coach Rose Anne Joly says they were ready for it.

“They have athletic guards and we knew that we were matching well in the guard position,” said Joly. “We were able to take advantage in the inside paint, but yeah, we were expecting a hard game.”

Laval picked up their energy, and with a hard layup and drive, they reach a score difference of eight points, which the Gee-Gees fight against, responding with a three-pointer by Bailey Russell, lowering the difference.

The score was 55-49 at the end of the third quarter, setting us up for a fourth and final intense 10 minutes.

The final quarter began, and even though they displayed a surrendered few moments at the start, the Gee-Gees responded with a deep three by McCarthy, followed by an intense block from guard Sophie-Anne Bouffard. However, the Gee-Gees have yet to demonstrate to Laval what they’re capable of, with the Rouge et Or leading 61-55.

McCarthy hits a deep three, bringing the score to 60-61 with four minutes remaining, as the Gee-Gees play from behind. A foul against Szczokin leads to a tied scoreboard after missing one of two free throws, followed by a rebound from a Laval layup.

Intensely so, a layup from Laval positions them on the lead with a two-point difference, yet Payne makes a layup, tying the game at 63-63; with an off-the-shot clock layup, Ottawa stays tied.

Both teams run down the clock to tense last seconds that end in overtime, punching a ticket to the semifinals.

The overtime opens with a quick score from Laval, leading to the Gee-Gees’ possession following an uncontested play. However, without any advantages or leads, it is pure skill and determination that allows the Gee-Gees to take a one-point lead, thanks to a Bouffard three-pointer.

A foul against the Rouge et Or is was called as things picked up pace and speed. Payne scored two points, giving the Gee-Gees a three-point lead with one minute and 30 seconds left.

“We can compete at this level,” said Payne after the game. “We can come together as a team and, over time, win; we have the composure, the skill, and the belief in ourselves to do it.”

Ottawa makes Laval beat the shot clock by obtaining the ball and running to a layup, which results in Szczokin making one of two free throws.

A foul for Ottawa gives Laval two points, closing the gap between the two scores; however, the Gee-Gees are still up by two. At the end of the clock, the garnet and grey give Ottawa another two points with another foul against Laval.

The game ended with a score of 71-67, and Ottawa secured its ticket to the semifinals this Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

