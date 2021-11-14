Gee-Gees fall to Montreal in low scoring affair

Gee-Gees

The Garnet and Grey will be back on home ice Sunday when they face the Concordia Stingers. Photo: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fillion only scorer in loss for Gees

The University of Ottawa women’s hockey team and the University of Montreal Carabins faced for the first time this season on Friday night.

The Carabins were first to get on the board in the first period when forward Mylène Lefevbre redirected her teammate’s pass to make it 1-0.

“I thought we did really well on special teams. Which we’ve been working on for the last few weeks. So I’m happy about that. I think we showed a lot of grit. It was a tough game,” said Carabins head coach, Isabelle Leclaire.

Montreal doubled their lead near the end of the first period when a strange rebound foiled Gee-Gees goaltender, Aurélie Dubuc.

“I tried to stay concentrated to keep our team in the game, I think it could have worked, but chance was not on our side,” said Dubuc.

The Garnet and Grey had their best scoring chance towards the end of the second period when Kylie Lalonde caused a shorthanded turnover to create a two-on-one with rookie Taylor Scott, unfortunately, she missed the net with her shot.

The Gees were able to cut the Carabins lead in half in the third when Quebec city native Alice Fillion buried a rebound to score her second goal of the season.

However, the U of O’s hopes at a comeback were cut short when Montreal scored in an empty net with less than nine seconds remaining in the game. This made it 3-1 Carabins — the final score.

“We worked very hard, it was a tight game and I think we deserve to win the game. We did not take advantage of some opportunities and they [Carabins] were able to be more opportunistic than us,” said Fillion after the game.

According to Gees assistant coach Stefanie McKeough, her team battled until the end of the game but missed some key opportunities.

“I think the 20 girls in that locker room deserved a different fate, but again, when a team capitalizes that’s kind of the difference in the game.”

The Gees now have a record of two wins and three losses. They sit in fourth place in the Réseau du Sports Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) standings.

The Garnet and Grey will be back on the ice Sunday when they face the Concordia Stingers at the Minto Sports Complex at 2 p.m.