Gee-Gees Football: Gees lose their third straight game to the Laurier Golden Hawks

Gees lose 32-20 in a hard fought game against the top team in the nation

On Saturday the (2-3) Gee-Gees football team faced off against the (4-0) Laurier Golden Hawks. Coming into the game, the Gees knew how tough of an opponent the Golden Hawks would be as the first ranked team in the nation looked to defend home field for their homecoming game. After a hard fought game from the Gees which consisted of many great defensive and offensive plays, they would eventually lose the game to the Golden Hawks 32-20.

The Gees would receive to start the game, and second string quarterback Josh Janssen would lead the first offensive possession for the Gees. After two throwing plays for the Gees they would line up at the Golden Hawks 1-yard line, it would be running back Charles Asselin scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown, putting the pressure on the Golden Hawks early on, with a Zach Copeland conversion the score was 7-0.

But it wouldn’t be long before the Golden Hawks responded with a touchdown of their own from receiver Ethan Jordan, the score was tied 7-7 after a Dawson Hodge conversion. The next offensive possession for the Gees was shut down early after they were forced into their own endzone, being tackled inside and forfeiting another two points. Immediately after, the Golden Hawks first play on the possession was unsuccessful as Kevin Victome made a great interception bringing it inside the Golden Hawks’ 25-yard line. After a calm field goal kick from Copeland, the Gees were up 10-9.

The Golden Hawks would start the second quarter strong after a missed catch from Danny Ferdinand, serving as kick returner, being picked up by the Hawks at the Gee’s 28-yard line. However, it would be the revenge of Denny Ferdinand who intercepted a potential touchdown pass, gaining back possession for the Gees.

Sadly, the Gee’s star receiver Kerwin Guiste would go down with a leg injury shortly after. The Gees Tristan Gilbert Thibault made a fantastic catch, and gained 15-yards after the catch, gaining 54 yards on the play. It would be Copeland striking an awkward field goal from the nine-yard line to put them up 13-9. With time closing out near the half, the Golden Hawks Ethan Jordan earned a receiving touchdown, with a conversion from Hodge the Hawks would end the half up 16-13.

As the Hawks began the second half on offence, their impressive drive was shut down by an even more impressive play by the Gees defence, holding them off on a third-and-one opportunity. However, after an unsuccessful drive from the Gees, it would be the Hawks’ Tanner Nelmes scoring a rushing touchdown to increase their lead to 23-13. The Gees would head into the last quarter of the game down 10 points.

The Gees would begin the last quarter of the game on defence, and would force a field goal attempt from the Hawks. The Hawks would hit the field goal and bring their lead to 26-13. As the Gees kept their offensive drive alive, they ended up at first and goal. A handoff to Souleymane Camara secured their first touchdown of the half, with a conversion the Gees cut the Hawks lead to 26-20.

The Gees were ambitious to shut down the Hawks offence. After a failed drive from the Hawks from an offside, it was now time for a crucial offensive drive from the Gees if they wanted to take down the number one team in the nation. Unfortunately, the Gees would be forced to punt, putting an end to the Gees chances of winning. The Hawks’ Teyshaun Jackson had an impressive 64-yard running touchdown, with a conversion making the score 32-20 with only three minutes of play remaining. The Hawks would take this game but not without a fight 32-20.

This game marks their third straight loss against some of the nations best football programs. Although the team has a great pass defence, with two interceptions, they lacked a rush defence allowing a total of 255 net rushing yards, and allowed 300 net rushing yards in their previous match against Windsor.

However, Janssen had himself a game, throwing for 302 yards, with 119 of them going to star receiver Noah Avery on only six catches. The three phases of football in offence, defence, and special teams performed well for the Gees, but could not reach the level of the top team in the Golden Hawks.

Coach Marcel Bellefeuille talked about the game afterwards. “We did some good things [in] all three phases of the game. We had hope to limit Laurier’s running yards by being sound with our run fits. Unfortunately, we got out leveraged. I am happy with the team’s ability to compete on the road. Especially, with some injuries … as for Panda, it will be really important to play sound football in all three phases of the game.”

After playing some of the best football programs in the nation, the Gees look to take on rival Carleton Ravens for this year’s annual Panda Game on Sunday afternoon, with a sixth consecutive win up for grabs for the U of O.

