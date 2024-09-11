Gee-Gees Football: U of O defence tramples Waterloo in 26-5 victory

Football

Maracle improves, Asselin dominates, and defence runs wild

The U of O football was on the road again this past weekend, travelling to take on the 0-2 Waterloo Warriors after a victory last week against the York Lions.

The Warriors came into the game having been crushed the previous week by the Western Mustangs, 71-3.

This was the second start of the season for Gee-Gees quarterback Ben Maracle after missing over a year with injury. The veteran quarterback appeared to have some rust in his first start, as he went just 11-of-23 for 130 yards.

Unfortunately, the weather was not on the Tyendinaga, O.N. native’s side, as high wind gusts limited the Gee-Gees passing attack. Maracle would complete ten passes for 159 passing yards, with his longest completion being a 47-yarder to Charles Asselin.

However, the wind didn’t bother U of O kicker Zachary Copeland. Following up on his impressive performance against York, where he made 4-of-5 field goals, he hit all four of his attempts and two extra points to account for 14 of the Gee-Gee’s 26 total points.

U of O running back Charles Asselin has also started this season on a tear. After a pair of hundred-yard games against Western and York, he wanted to add to his impressive totals. Asselin delivered, rushing for 184 yards and a touchdown while adding 78 receiving yards for 262 total yards. Three games into the season, Asselin currently leads the OUA in rushing yards, averaging 163 yards per game, almost 30 more then the next highest average rusher.

The defense was equally impressive, led by All-Canadian defensive back Eric Cumberbatch, as the group didn’t allow a touchdown for the second straight week. It was Cumberbatch who, with the game deadlocked at 6-3 midway through the third quarter, stripped the ball from Waterloo running back Anthony Miller and took it 57 yards for a touchdown, breaking the game wide open for the Gee-Gees.

This was the day’s highlight for Cumberbatch, who finished the day with four total tackles, a sack, the forced fumble and recovery for a touchdown, and a pass breakup.

He wasn’t the only standout from the defensive group. Defensive linemen Anas Faid and Kaelen Berg also recorded sacks, and Faid led the team in tackles with 4.5.

Looking ahead to next week, U of O will face a familiar opponent: the Queen’s Gaels. Last season, the Gee-Gees faced the Gaels twice, once to end the season and the very next week in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Ottawa, they dropped both of those games, ending their season.

They’ll seek revenge this Saturday as they match up with 2-1 Queens at Gee-Gees Field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets are available here. Click here to learn more about attending a game at Gee-Gees Field, where a tailgate will take place prior to the game.

Author Rhys Matthew