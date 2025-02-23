Gee-Gees Hockey: Men earn quarterfinal berth with second sweep of Ontario Tech in as many years

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRADLEY CHENIER THE OVERTIME HERO FOR THE GEES

The puck dropped this weekend, marking the Gee-Gees’ road to the playoffs. The intense game ended in overtime, inspiring the Ottawa team.

Ottawa won the first game of the first round in the Ridgebacks’ territory, with a final score of 3-2, foreshadowing the outcome of the second game, which brings the Garnet and Grey one step closer to the trophy.

Ottawa began the game as the underdogs, with Ontario Tech scoring the first goal of the night following several near misses on the Gee-Gees’ net. OTU defender Jeremy Michaud fired the puck from behind the circle, demonstrating the intensity with which the Ridgebacks aimed to compete in this meeting.

However, this did not slow down or distract the Ottawa team as they kept the intensity and physicality high, proving that one goal wasn’t going to stop them from trying to obtain the lead.

The first period solely showed Ontario Tech on the scoreboard, but it was not for lack of effort from the Ottawa team, as they had numerous attacks and shots at goal that Ridgebacks goalkeeper Beckett Langkow saved.

The second period saw even more energy from both teams, and the battle for the lead was evident in every sprint and body check. Ottawa made its first appearance on the scoreboard after a power play, when Peter Stratis made a game-changing shot and sent the puck to the back of the Ridgebacks’ net, marking his first goal of the postseason and making the entire Ottawa team jump in an adrenaline-filled celebration.

The third period began, and within 18 seconds, Ontario Tech regained the lead with a goal from Justin Svenson, who managed to pick up the rebound and tip the puck into the net. However, it seemed like that was just the final push the Gee-Gees needed because every minute after that was Gee-Gees’ domination in speed, skill, and simply puck ownership.

Eight minutes into what could have been the final period, Zach Giroux took advantage of the power play and delivered a slap shot to the back of the net, delivering the Gee-Gees an opportunity in time and saving what could have been the last game for the Ottawa team.

Overtime began with both teams riled up, Ontario Tech aware that this could signal the end of their team’s season; Consequently, an early goal from Gee-Gee’s player, Bradley Chenier, who spun around to obtain the puck’s possession and shot it into the far corner, sent the Ridgebacks home with an early finish.

Winning both games back-to-back in the first round, the Gee-Gees eagerly advanced to the quarterfinals and continued their path to the finals, which they will host this year. Next up, the Gees travel to Queen’s for Game One of the three game series on Wednesday.

Make sure to catch the games on the OUA.TV app and show your support.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.

Share this: Tweet



Email

