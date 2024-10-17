Gee-Gees Hockey: Women defeat Western in home opener

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 3 minutes

First OUA game was “a nailbiter”

The Gee-Gees women’s hockey team played their home opener against the Western Mustangs on Friday night. As the team adjusts from their transition out of the RSEQ into the OUA there is no shortage of new competition. The home opening match against the Mustangs was a close and hard fought game, with the Gees goalie Mireille Kingsley earning a shutout with 21 saves in her debut. They would take the game 1-0 in similar fashion as their exhibition game in September.

The Gees put the pressure on early in their first OUA match. Captain Béatrice Bilodeau had a wrist shot in the slot, but was tipped off a stick over the boards. The Gees fired several more threatening shots against Mustangs goalie Brooke Vaccari, introducing the special RSEQ physicality to the OUA.

Second-year defender Maëlle Laplante was playing with fire as she carried the puck out of the Gees zone, weaving through three Mustangs to start the attack. As the first period came to end the scoreboard was empty, although the Gees controlled the puck, and generated more shots than the Mustangs.

To start the second period, Gees goalie Mireille Kingsley fended off a good chance from the Mustangs attack that slipped through the Gees defence, catching just enough with the pad to keep it out. Things got chippy in the sixth minute of the second, as the Mustangs’ Emma Cambell was called for checking from behind against Charley Healey.

Gees forward Gillian Warren had a breakout shot, and it was Healey getting the rebound and revenge putting it into the back of the net, putting the Gees first on board 1-0. South Korea native and Olympian Suyeon Eom would take the first penalty for the Gees, giving the Mustangs a power play with four minutes remaining in the second.

After a turnover from the Gees, the Mustangs were off to a three on one, but the open shot created would be shut down by Kingsley. The Gees would then go on the power play after a Mustangs tripping penalty. With two minutes remaining, the Mustangs’ Avry Pedersen would almost score short-handed but would be stopped by the ringing post of the Gees goal. Another breakaway opportunity presented for the Mustangs, but an athletic stretching pad save from Kingsley would keep the Mustangs scoreless as the second period came to an end.

As the last period was underway the Gees looked to increase and defend their lead. More Kingsley saves were made to start the final period, keeping the Mustangs scoreless. The Mustangs were ramping up the heat in the final period, generating more shots than the Gees.

In the 12th minute, a scrum in the Mustang’s crease almost ended in a goal but was miraculously kept out. Two minutes later, Warren was one on one against Vaccari but would be shut down. Immediately afterwards, the Mustangs’ counter attack generated a good shot on goal which was stopped by Kingsley, and the open net rebound shot was kept out by a scrambling attempt from the Gees defence.

With less than two minutes of play remaining, the Mustangs had an offensive draw as they looked to even the score. New Gees head coach Ali Domenico called timeout looking to strategize against the Mustangs extra player with their goalie pulled. Despite the Mustangs desperate attempts the Gees lockdown defence kept them scoreless as they would take the win 1-0 on their home OUA opener.

What an exciting home opener that was, a true nail biter of a game, with many missed chances from the Mustangs, but all to be shut down by the quick Kingsley. Coach Domenico and the team have earned their first OUA win. “Was a nail biter for sure,” said Domenico after the game.

“Obviously, super excited for this group to get our first OUA win. On top of that, some great milestones with Healey’s first collegiate goal and Kingsley’s shutout. We had some big plays in key moments to help solidify the win. We need to continue to be opportunistic and capitalize when we get chances, especially early in the game. But [I] was really really happy how we started the first.”

The team will play two more home games to start the season. They defeated Brock 9-1 last Saturday and will welcome Toronto this Saturday and Guelph this Sunday. Catch all the games at the Minto Sports Complex.

Author Liam Corbett