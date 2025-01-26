Gee-Gees Hockey: Women notch weekend wins over Windsor and Western

Gee-Gees

Gees improve to 12-6-3; regain second spot in OUA East standings

When they say history repeats itself, sports may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but the Gee-Gees women’s hockey team have shown consistency in both their wins and their opponents.

The last time Ottawa faced the Windsor Lancers was on Nov. 23, and the result was the same: a 2-1 victory for the garnet and grey in overtime.

What changed this time? The Gee-Gees secured the win early, with all goals scored in the first period.

First-year Kate Maloney opened the scoring, netting her second goal of the season. A well-executed drive and pass from Angélique Proulx set Maloney up for a clean shot into the back of the net. However, Windsor quickly responded with a goal of their own, tying the game.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first period, the score tied, and two periods to go, the Gee-Gees pushed forward with cohesive play. Second-year defender Maëlle Laplante capitalized on a series of crisp passes to score her sixth goal of the season, securing the lead and the game-winning goal.

Unlike last weekend, when the team suffered back-to-back losses against Nipissing and York, this win provided a much-needed confidence boost heading into their matchup against Western.

Saturday at Western

The next day, the Gee-Gees doubled their goal count, delivering a more evenly paced game.

Just two minutes into the first period, fifth-year Florence Lessard scored off a rebound from Arianne Gagnon’s wraparound attempt, earning her fifth goal of the season. Despite a power play opportunity for Western following a penalty on Laplante, no further goals were scored in the first period.

The second period saw Ottawa on the power play early, but Western successfully killed the penalty and then tied the game in the fourth minute with a quick pass through Ottawa’s defence and a push-in goal.

The third period, however, was all Ottawa. The Gee-Gees dominated both offensively and defensively, preventing Western from scoring again while adding three goals of their own.

Three minutes into the final period, Ottawa capitalized on a power play opportunity. Reece Mepham fired an impressive shot from the slot off a perfect pass from Lessard, giving Ottawa a 2-1 lead.

With only a few minutes left in the game, the Gee-Gees sealed the victory. Gillian Warren skillfully maneuvered past Western’s defence, slotting the puck into the corner of the net with precision. Lessard then netted her second goal of the game, reinforcing Ottawa’s win and wrapping up the team’s successful doubleheader.

The Gee-Gees’ back-to-back victories improve their record to 12-6-3 as they approach the final stretch of the season. Catch their next game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Minto Sports Complex, where they will take on Queen’s.

