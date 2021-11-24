Gee-Gees put up three in the third to beat Ravens 5-2

Gee-Gees

Mantha, who battled testicular cancer, scored his first goal since Jan. 21, 2018. Photo: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum

The University of Ottawa avenged a 6-1 loss they suffered at the expense of the Carleton Ravens on Nov. 20

Both teams faced each other for the third time this season, Carleton had won the previous two matches.

The Ravens opened the scoring in the first period when forward Parker Aucoin jumped on a rebound to score his second goal of the season on a powerplay.

Three minutes later, on a five on three advantage for the Gee-Gees, former North Bay Bataillon and Sudbury Wolves player Bradley Chenier scored his second goal of the season. Jean-Robin Mantha and Branden Makara were the accomplices.

The second period was very physical, the Ravens took advantage of a counterattack and Brogan O’Brien beat Gee-Gees goaltender Tristan Bérubé.

With less than two minutes left in the second period, Gee-Gees defenseman and former Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nicolas Mattinen beat the Ravens goalie with a perfect top corner shot to tie the game

It was the first goal of the season for the Ottawa native.

“I was expecting to contribute more offensively and it finally came so I think by just sticking to it good things happen,” said Mattinen after the game.

Charles-Antoine Roy, Mathieu Desgagnés and Jean-Robin Mantha scored in the third period for the Gees putting the last nails in Carleton’s coffin and making it 5-2.

Mantha, who battled testicular cancer, scored his first goal since Jan. 21, 2018.

“I’m really happy to have a goal and an assist. The most important thing [though] is that we have a win,” said the Gatineau native after the game.

Once again, the rivalry between the two teams was felt as tempers flared during the game and 42 penalty minutes were handed out.

“It’s always like that, you can never expect anything else. Especially, you know, playing back-to-back games and it’s the third game this year. It’s just always heated. So it’s probably fun to watch as a crowd and then all that stuff,” said Gee-Gees head coach, Patrick Grandmaître.

The Gees will travel to Montreal on Nov. 26 to face the McGill RedBirds at McConnell Arena.