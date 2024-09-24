Gee-Gees Rugby: Men continue winning streak against Bishops

Gee-Gees

“Games like these keep us sharp for the big show in November”

It was a lively Saturday at Matt Anthony Field as the undefeated men’s rugby squad faced off against the Bishop’s Gaiters. The Gees performed well in front of a packed stadium and would cap a tripleheader that featured a celebration of Indigenous dance and music for the annual Wàskonenindamàwin games, scoring some impressive tries, and displaying poised defence. The Gees would take the game 47-27 to keep their three game hot streak going.

First Half:

The Gees showcased their dominance early, with Evan Roy scoring a try, and his brother Glenn Roy backing him up and converting the kick to put the Gees up 7-0 in the fourth minute. Immediately after, the Gees showcased their tough defence with Shayan Jalili Ticona lifting a Bishop’s player for three yards backwards.

The game was a Roy brothers showcase, as Glenn Roy scored a try of his own after proving to be too fast for Bishop’s. After converting on his own try, the Gees were up 14-0. It would be only one minute after the Gees try, Bishop’s Owen McDonald would respond with one of his own, making the score 14-7.

The next try would come from Evan Roy for his second try of the game after he pushed right through the Bishop’s line, increasing the score gap to 19-7. After the Gees forfeited a penalty within kicking range, Bishop’s capitalized to give them a quick three points.

It was a scoring parade for the Gees, after being held up close to the Bishop’s try line for a minute, Zach Auger finally broke through from a quick pass and scored a try, and after Glenn Roy converted on the kick the score was 26-10 for the Gees. A deficit of 16 would be a challenge for Bishop’s as they went into the second half.

Second Half:

Peterborian Gees winger Matthew Robinson showcased great defence forcing a Bishop’s turnover. Another stellar defensive play was made by Ben Holahan, intercepting a crucial pass from the Bishop’s back line.

After a lot of back and forth play from the two teams, it was Gees eight man tank Connor Billo to score a try in the 18th minute, and with a conversion from Glenn Roy the Gees led 33-10. After the try, Bishops pushed up towards the Gees tryline, and after many penalties and three minutes of play, Bishops finally broke through and scored, making the score 33-15.

However, Bishop’s celebration was short lived after the Gee’s Jamie Armstrong (and soon to be Seattle Seawolf) made a 65-yard run scoring a try that made the crowd roar, putting the Gee-Gees up 40-15.

Bishop’s responded with yet another try right after, making the score 40-20. It was Bishop’s again scoring a try, but not without a fight as the Gees held them off for four minutes, making the score 40-27. In extra time, it was none other than the Gees beast of a winger Matthew Robinson to finish the scoring, making the final score 47-27.

The Men’s Rugby are on a roll and are 3-0 on the season after a massive win against the Bishop’s Gaiters. Brothers Glenn and Evan Roy put on a scoring clinic during the game, and Evan Roy currently holds the program record for tries scored at 14.

Coach James lemming has sparked a fire in the team that will be hard to put out. When asked about the team’s hot streak, Flemming said “We’ll need to lick the wounds after three hard-fought matches. We’ll use the bye week to clean some things up and prepare for McGill, who is sure to be a tough opponent. Games like these keep us sharp for the big show in November.”

Coach Flemming developed this club into something truly special, his remarks on the transformation of the Club revolved around “The culture. We play for what is on the front of the jersey, not the back. Everyone here recognizes they are playing for something bigger than themselves, and each other.”

The team’s next matchup against McGill (ranked seventh in the nation) in Montreal on Oct. 5 will be a tough game, and one that is a must watch for fans.

Author Liam Corbett