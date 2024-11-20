Gee-Gees Rugby: Men fall just short of amazing comeback against Vikes

Gee-Gees

“We can lick out our wounds and come back”

The Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship action continued with a packed Friday schedule. Following a Gees tough loss against the Guelph Gryphons in the quarterfinals, they took on another elite squad in the Victoria Vikes in the consolation semifinals. At a packed stadium, and sunny Friday at Matt Anthony Field, the Gees would eventually be taken down by the Victoria Vikes.

In the second minute of the game the Gees were granted a penalty on the 40-yard line, opting for the kick it was Glenn Roy who stepped up knocking down a 3-point kick to start the scoring. The Vikes would respond in the ninth minute with a try from Josh Mclndoe knocking down fullback Emmett Rahiri, the conversion of Matthew Bennett put the Vikes up 7-3. The Vikes would strike again with a high step from fly half Alex Gamage putting it down for a second Vikes try, and the conversion from Bennett was good to put the Vikes up 14-3.

In the 22nd minute, following a penalty in the Vikes half, Evan Roy would move the ball quickly, driving through the entire Vikes defense for the Gees first try, and the conversion from Glenn Roy was good to make the score 14-10. In the 27th minute, winger Matthew Robinson would take a dirty hit from a Vikes player, the Vikes player would be given a yellow card and the Gees would have a player advantage and a great opportunity to up the score.

The Gees had their player advantage going into the second half, still looking for a way to take the lead. Rahiri would have a clutch tackle from a breakaway Vikes wing, saving a try. But it wouldn’t be long before the Vikes’ Ryder Heaney-Corns would eventually score, the conversion from Bennett was good putting the Vikes up 21-10.

The Vikes would score again shortly after with a try, Bennett conversion was good to put them up 28-10. The Gees would respond with a try from Ben Davis, the conversion was Glenn Roy making the score 17-28. The Vikes’ Bennett would pace all the way down the field, before an offload to Heaney-Corns for a try, conversion from Bennett again was good to put the Vikes up 35-17 with only 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Vikes would commit a knock-on in their try zone, giving a Gees scrum within five yards. After over 10 plays, Evan Roy would finally break through for his second try of the game, Glenn Roy conversion was good to make the score 35-24.

With only three minutes remaining, the Gees would need to pull off something crazy to take the win. In overtime, the Gees Ryan Plunkett would score another try, conversion from Glenn Roy was good making the score 35-31. However, time was out and the Vikes would take the consolation semi-finals.

Gees player of the game Evan Roy had an amazing game, after the game he said “We knew it was going to be hard, but were just happy how it went. We can lick out our wounds and come back.”

The Gee’s played an amazing game against the Vikes, however gave up two costly tries while the Vikes player had a yellow.

Although the Gees have not won a game in the year’s national championships, they will take on the EastCoast’s best in the Memorial Sea-Hawks as they battle to be the seventh ranked team in the nation.

Author Liam Corbett