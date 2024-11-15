Gee-Gees Rugby: Men lose quarterfinals against Guelph Gryphons

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“we’ve just gotta lick the wounds and have another go”

It was a cold night Wednesday for the Gees quarterfinals game against the Guelph Gryphons in the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship (CUMRC). The Gees went into the game undefeated on home turf, with one of the best squads the program has ever seen.

Their opponents, the Guelph Gryphons, are a notoriously great program, going undefeated all season in a competitive OUA league. The result of the quarter finals would be Gryphons 42; Gee-Gees 12, an unfortunate loss, but the lads put their everything into the game.

The Gryphons would strike first, with Brenden Black breaking the Gees line and speeding by several Gees for the try, a conversion from Thomas Dallan put them up 7-0. Soon after it would be the Gryphons’ David Scollon scoring from a line-out maul play, showing great strength to push back the Gees for their second of the game, and again the conversion from Dallan putting them up 14-0.

The Gees would not waste time to get back, fly-half Jamie Armstrong was too strong, getting by three Gryphons tackles for the try, making the score 14-5. After a lot of back and forth from the two teams, the Gryphons would get the next try, keeping possession up the field when after many plays Joshua Henry would eventually break through, and the conversion from Dallan would put them up 21-5.

Gee-Gees’ fifth-year Jamie Armstrong was named the U SPORTS Back of the Year this week. Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

Gee-Gees hockey goaltender Franky Lapenna takes in the match.Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

It was barely above freezing on Wednesday night, forcing fans to resort to classic warm-up methods. Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

Lots of attendees brought signs in a rare opportunity to see their team play on their home field at the national championships.Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

Photo: Sophia Bell/Fulcrum

The second half would be underway as the Gees looked to make an intense comeback. However, to start the half the Gryphons broke through the Gees defense, and with a cheeky offload, Liam Bowman would sprint home for the try, a Dallan conversion would put them up 28-5. The Gees would make a great kick, getting a lineout in close, shortly after Evan Roy would handle business and break through for a try, followed up by brother Glenn Roy to make the score 28-12.

It was back and forth, the Gryphons once again would have a 20-yard maul, with a quick pass down the line for Dallan to get the next Gryphons try, followed by a difficult conversion from Dallan again putting them up 35-12. The Gryphons would get the next try from a kicking play from Brenden Black to Joshua Henry for the try, with a Dallan putting them up 42-12.

The team will now compete in the consolation bracket, with their matchup on Friday at 1 p.m. against the Victoria Vikes at Matt Anthony Field. Gee-Gees head coach Flemming spoke on the team’s preparation for Friday’s game against another strong opponent. “Since it’s such a short turnaround, we’ll have a plan to walk through today and address some things we need to improve on. Other than that, we’ve just gotta lick the wounds and have another go tomorrow!”

Author Liam Corbett