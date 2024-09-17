Gee-Gees Rugby: Men use intense pressure to take down Concordia

Football

Gee-Gees rise to #6 in national rankings after dominant start to season

After the University of Ottawa men’s rugby team went head to head — or maybe more accurately, shoulder to shoulder against their RSEQ conference rivals and defeated the ETS Piranhas (once again) in a competitive match on Sept. 7; They showcased their championship-winning attitude again this past Sunday when Concordia visited Matt Anthony Field.The final score was 34 for the Gee-Gees and 22 for the Stingers.

The Gees demonstrated to the crowd the type of energy they are starting the season with, while simultaneously exhibiting the team’s desire to conquer the RSEQ rugby field once again. The score was extremely close the last time these two teams faced off (18-16). This time around, the Gees showed growth in areas such as reliability and offence while keeping their defence strong. This resulted in a greater score margin and a bigger win for the Gees.

The game started with the Stingers receiving the ball, but the Gees immediately applied pressure and did not allow them to gain any yards. The first breakdown occurred right in front of the Stingers’ end zone. The match’s first try was a massive drive by number 15, Glenn Roy, who advanced about 20 metres, resulting in an offside tackle from the Stingers and a scrum.

Then the Gees quickly got the ball out, and number five, Matthew Robinson, took it to the endzone, putting the Gees in the lead with five points. Concordia also showcased very good passes and amazing offloads but could not get past the Gee’s defence.

After a very heavy forward run, full of pick-and-goes, the Gees scored the second try of the game after a scrum in which number eight, Connor Billo made the Gees lead by another five points, plus the conversion kick which added two more.

During the last few minutes of the first half, the Stingers finally showed up on the scoreboard with three points, Nicholas Gagnon perfected a kick after the Gees had an offside called upon them within their 30s right before the whistle blew.

The second half started with the Gees scoring their third try and its respective kick to bring their lead to 19-3. The fourth Ottawa try followed up quite fast after a restart scrum for the Gee-Gees, which went fast to the backs and ended up with number nine scoring.

The Stingers started to display some presence in the field after they scored their second try by Joe Gilbert, which was followed rather quickly by their third try due to an amazing performance by Philip Hacala and a quick tap-down by Connor Tordon, turning the score to a 24-18; plus a kick, which turned the 24 to 26.

Ottawa scored their last seven points of the game with the help of a maul after a lineout and a pick-and-go by Evan Roy, ending in a try. However the garnet and grey team was not satisfied there, and Ottawa scored their last points of the game by kicking for three points and obtaining them, putting them over at 34 final points. Concordia scored at the last minute, and ended up with 22 points.

The game was proof that the Gees not only dominated the scoreboard but also won most of the scrums and throw-ins, proving that they are a physical, tactical and fast team, which can be a lethal combination in this sport. Concordia lacked presence during the first half, yet scored 19 points in the second half; recuperating some of that leverage and strength they’re known for.

To see the Gees dominate the field again, catch the U of O men’s team again at our home field, Matt Anthony on Sept. 21 against Bishop’s University.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.