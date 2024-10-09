Gee-Gees Rugby: Women tear up McGill’s endzone to complete perfect regular season

Gee-Gees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

18 tries later, the Gee-Gee’s finish on top this RSEQ season

On Saturday, the Ottawa Gee-Gees scrummed against the McGill Martlets. Not only did they continue their winning streak, but they also rocked the Martlets to the ground, ending the game 115-0.

As expected from the U of O team, they showed and drove the scoreboard up into the triple digits against their easy opponent, McGill University. The first try came in the third minute, which started the try fever, ensuring six tries were scored by minute 30.

Aurora Bowie, the team’s fly-half, provided the team with numerous opportunities to score, which they did. Additionally, Bowie scored an impressive try herself, taking the ball across the field and avoiding every player on the opposite team.

The first half showcased dreamy rugby from the Gee-Gees. Not only did the team deny the red and white team the right to prove themselves, but they also hardly allowed the team from Montreal to carry the ball. The Gee-Gees dominated every play, every scrum, and every ruck, teaching McGill how rugby is really played.

With the history of their face-offs and the result of the last match against each other — where the U of O won 62-0 — in mind, the score this time is no surprise, especially knowing that McGill has struggled throughout the 2024 season. The Martlets have failed to obtain a single win, and their closest score was a 34 point loss against U de M. For reference, the Gee-Gees beat the Carabins 41-8 at the beginning of the season.

However for the fifth-year captain Tylo Borsboom, every game is an opportunity to grow. “Regardless of who we are up against, we try to approach every game as an opportunity to get better,” said the 2023 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian. The team’s effort has been clearly shown on and off the field as the team continues to impact their fans on every stop of the season.

The remainder of the game was just a follow-up on the first half, with Ottawa dominating the field and energy, as well as the endzone, and leaving McGill eating dust with every break the Gee-Gees obtained.

Eight tries were scored in the last 40 minutes while the team showed off its cohesive play and enduring energy. An amazing performance by Ella Blyth and an untouchable presence by Borsboom could be seen as the Ottawa team made the endzone a second home.

The Gee-Gees perfected the end of their season by winning their last game and obtaining a clean sheet and zero victories against them. Borsboom, MVP of last year’s RSEQ final, stated it is “great to end the regular season at the top of the RSQ … something that hasn’t happened for [the team] since the 2018-2019 season.”

Borsboom also guarantees a strong, confident advantage for the RSEQ semi-finals on Saturday, which could result in another RSEQ championship match right back at home on Matt Anthony Field Oct. 19.

Make sure to follow the team on Twitter and Instagram to get the latest updates.

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra Ana is a fourth year Sociology and Feminist & Gender Studies student with a love for sports, writing, and everything in between. She has played various sports throughout her life, and has encountered a passion for reporting on them as well as spreading the fun and competitiveness that arises from them.