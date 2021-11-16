Gee-Gees settle for silver at U Sports women’s rugby national championship

Gee-Gees

The silver medal is the second in program history for the Gee-Gees. Photo: Hailey Otten/Fulcrum

Donato and Grant score tries in 26-18 loss to Queen’s University

Sunday, the Queen’s University Golden Gaels defeated the Gee-Gees women’s rugby team 26-18 to claim its first-ever national championship on home turf.

The Gees and the Gaels were tied going into the second half at 15, when Jaden Walker was able to break through the Ottawa defense to score the game-winning try for Queen’s at the 49th minute of play.

In the losing effort, Madison Grant and Taylor Donato both scored a try for the Gees. Semifinal hero Claire Gallagher added a convert and two penalties.

The silver medal is the second in program history for the Gee-Gees. Ottawa won bronze in 2019, and won gold back in 2017.